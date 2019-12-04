THE STRAIGHTS examine American cultural mythology Playwright T. Adamson's an epic road-trip-style play follows millennials, Phoebe and Nina, as they navigate hitchhikers, shoplifting, drugs, and a flood of selfies on a cross-country no-boys-allowed adventure through the heart and heartlessness in post-Trump-election-America. THE STRAIGHTS utilize both video and live performance to aggressively dismantle traditional American mythology through a narrative framework which centers women, queer folx, non-human persons, and people of color as the primary subjects of the American democratic experiment. Performing at Jack in Brooklyn, NY, 18 Putnam Avenue. in Clinton Hill (SUBWAY: Accessible via the C train to the Clinton-Washington stop, or the Shuttle to Franklin Ave.) Thursday, December 5 @ 7:30 pm; Friday, December 6 @ 7:30 pm; Saturday, December 7 @ 7:30 pm; Wednesday, December 11 @ 7:30 pm; Thursday, December 12 @ 7:30 pm; Friday, December 13 @ 7:30 pm; Saturday December 14 @ 7:30 pm; Sunday, December 15 @ 7:30 pm; Wednesday, December 18 @ 7:30 pm; Thursday, December 19 @ 7:30 pm; Friday, December 20 @ 7:30 pm; Saturday, December 21st @ 7:30 pm. https://www.thestraightstheplay.com with tickets available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35022/production/1017907





