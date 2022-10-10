THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW to be Screened at the Industry City Bandshell Courtyard This Month

brooklynONE productions (bkONE) with Cultural Compulsive Disorder (CCD) and The Pigeon Pack team for another one-night pop culture Halloween event. Working out of Brooklyn's Industry City bandshell, The Rocky Horror Picture Show will screen on October 22nd at 7pm.

"We're coming off a successful run of Romeo + Juliet this summer, and we are thrilled to be back at Industry City to host an iconic Halloween event" Said Anthony Marino, founder & Artistic Director of bkONE "The bandshell is such a great spot to create events, and this one is going to be a lot of fun!"

bkONE ran their Brooklyn Shakespeare Festival this past summer at Industry City to great acclaim and audiences. They have also co-produced podcast nights and other live performance events at Industry City. They frequently collaborate with CCD and The Pigeon Pack.

"Rocky [Horror] is the original cult film and is a huge part of the NYC Pop culture experience and history" says Rob Martin of CCD NYC. "This event is a perfect storm of everything we love and celebrate about our modern culture, and we are stoked to celebrate this movie tradition, in our own way with bkONE and the Pigeon Pack, in Brooklyn at Industry City."

"We are expecting a good crowd, and we are encouraging everyone to come in costume! We have some pre-show fun planned and of course lots to do during the show" continued Anthony. "They're will be beverages available as well, lots of opportunities to takes photos and post on social media, and who knows what else! It's Rocky Horror, so anything goes!"

The event is October 22nd at 7pm. Industry City Bandshell Courtyard 1/2. Industry City. 254 36th Street Brooklyn, NY 11232. Admission is FREE, and reservations can be made at www.bkone.org

was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism brooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. brooklynONE keeps a residence in South Brooklyn, having had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan. bkONE can be found online at bkONE.org and on Instagram @bkONE_productions.

was created as an online blog to chronicle pop culture between a small group of friends. The concept was simple, any pop culture, especially NYC based, was fair game on CCD. It's a forum to talk Movies, TV Shows, Comics, Commercials, Sneakers, Music, and more. CCD has an extensive list of contributors and tons of commentators that make the blog a fun place to spend some time on the 'Net away from reality. Eventually CCD began producing live Art Shows in and around Brooklyn and the NYC region. They also started producing Podcasts, including The CCD Podcast, JACK'ED KIRBY, The Hoof and The Cult of Pop. They can be found online at CCD.NYC and Instagram at @CCD_NYC.

is a 6 million-square-foot mixed-use complex comprised of 16 buildings spanning 35 acres on the waterfront in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The property's ownership - led by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Co. - is transforming the complex, while cultivating a diverse tenant mix that fuses today's burgeoning innovation economy with traditional manufacturing and artisanal craft. To date, the transformation has included over $450 million of infrastructure improvements, the addition of destination courtyards, experience-driven dining, retail and other amenitization and event programming. This work is paving the way toward a vibrant and diverse community of forward-thinking companies that support good-paying jobs for workers across skill and experience levels. Since the new partnership was forged in August 2013, employment at Industry City-based businesses has increased from 1,900 jobs to 8,500 jobs today. www.industrycity.com.