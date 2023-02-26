THE NOT SO LATE LATE SHOW to Play Brooklyn Comedy Collective in March

The Not So Late Late Show, NYC's only LGBTQIA+, Women, and BIPOC Comedy News Show, will play the Brooklyn Comedy Collective (167 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206) on Friday March 10th. Doors open at 6:45 PM, with a start time of 7:00 PM. For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227128®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fthe-not-so-late-late-show-tickets-546744366117?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Stand back, Jimmy Fallon. Step aside, Stephen Colbert. It's time for a new kind of Late Night.

The Not So Late Late Show is NYC's only LGBTQIA+/Women/BIPOC comedy news show. They're bringing fresh takes today's hottest headlines, plus stand-up comedy, characters, and more. At The News Desk, they got jokes on everything from Florida man to the Filibuster - hilarious AND informative (what a bargain). New characters and special guests join us each month - you never know who will drop in.

Presented by Angie Lynn, The Not So Late Late Show is a new kind of late-night variety show created for you. Yes, you.

Follow on Instagram @notsolatelateshow for future dates, reels, behind-the-scenes, and more.