Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE NOT SO LATE LATE SHOW to Play Brooklyn Comedy Collective in March

Presented by Angie Lynn, The Not So Late Late Show is a new kind of late-night variety show created for you.

Feb. 26, 2023  

THE NOT SO LATE LATE SHOW to Play Brooklyn Comedy Collective in March

The Not So Late Late Show, NYC's only LGBTQIA+, Women, and BIPOC Comedy News Show, will play the Brooklyn Comedy Collective (167 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206) on Friday March 10th. Doors open at 6:45 PM, with a start time of 7:00 PM. For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227128®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fthe-not-so-late-late-show-tickets-546744366117?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


Stand back, Jimmy Fallon. Step aside, Stephen Colbert. It's time for a new kind of Late Night.

The Not So Late Late Show is NYC's only LGBTQIA+/Women/BIPOC comedy news show. They're bringing fresh takes today's hottest headlines, plus stand-up comedy, characters, and more. At The News Desk, they got jokes on everything from Florida man to the Filibuster - hilarious AND informative (what a bargain). New characters and special guests join us each month - you never know who will drop in.

Presented by Angie Lynn, The Not So Late Late Show is a new kind of late-night variety show created for you. Yes, you.

Follow on Instagram @notsolatelateshow for future dates, reels, behind-the-scenes, and more.




Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Theater2020 Photo
Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Theater2020
What did our critic think of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Theater2020?
Jinkx Monsoon Comes To Kings Theatre, July 1 Photo
Jinkx Monsoon Comes To Kings Theatre, July 1
Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon will be bringing her summer concert tour Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, July 1 at 8pm ET.
The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of ARE YOU THERE TRUMAN…by Garrett David Photo
The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of ARE YOU THERE TRUMAN…by Garrett David Kim
The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) will present free in-person podcast recording of their monthly episode Are You There Truman? It's Me, Just Another Guy Who Grew Up Secretly Worshiping Your Chiseled Porn Star Body Online, And Now I Think I Love You by Garrett David Kim to be held at The Mark O'Donnell Theater.
BAM Presents REWIND & PLAY Exclusive Engagement Photo
BAM Presents REWIND & PLAY Exclusive Engagement
A wealth of never-before-seen footage offers a gripping and intimate portrait of Thelonious Monk in Paris, 1969. The legendary pianist and composer arrives for a TV interview before his evening concert, where he is met with racist, colonialist acts both large and small.

More Hot Stories For You


Jinkx Monsoon Comes To Kings Theatre, July 1Jinkx Monsoon Comes To Kings Theatre, July 1
February 24, 2023

Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon will be bringing her summer concert tour Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, July 1 at 8pm ET.
The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of ARE YOU THERE TRUMAN…by Garrett David KimThe Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of ARE YOU THERE TRUMAN…by Garrett David Kim
February 24, 2023

The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) will present free in-person podcast recording of their monthly episode Are You There Truman? It's Me, Just Another Guy Who Grew Up Secretly Worshiping Your Chiseled Porn Star Body Online, And Now I Think I Love You by Garrett David Kim to be held at The Mark O'Donnell Theater.
BAM Presents REWIND & PLAY Exclusive EngagementBAM Presents REWIND & PLAY Exclusive Engagement
February 24, 2023

A wealth of never-before-seen footage offers a gripping and intimate portrait of Thelonious Monk in Paris, 1969. The legendary pianist and composer arrives for a TV interview before his evening concert, where he is met with racist, colonialist acts both large and small.
BAMkids Presents The U.S. Premiere Of Vaivén Circo's ESENCIALBAMkids Presents The U.S. Premiere Of Vaivén Circo's ESENCIAL
February 23, 2023

A spectacular combination of storytelling and circus skills will delight kids and families when acclaimed Spanish cirque company Vaivén Circo returns to BAM for the United States premiere of Esencial. BAMkids will present the new circus show on March 25 and 26, with a relaxed performance on Sunday, May 26 at 2pm. Watch in awe as a dazzling spectacle of acrobatics, balancing, and juggling flashes before your eyes during this BAMkids program.
A Southern Gothic Space Cult Peddles a Shorter Life in KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON at The Brick Theater This MarchA Southern Gothic Space Cult Peddles a Shorter Life in KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON at The Brick Theater This March
February 22, 2023

Max Keane's Keynote at Necro-Con is landing at The Brick Theater in Williamsburg this March; directed by Nick J. Browne (Song of Joy, Punk Rock, HIT THE WALL).
share