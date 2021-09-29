THE CULT OF POP: LIVE! to be Presented at St. Marks Comics

brooklynONE productions (bkONE) teams with Cultural Compulsive Disorder (CCD) for a one-night pop culture event. Joining with the iconic St. Marks Comics newly located in Industry City, The Cult of Pop Live Podcast event is one that should not be missed.

"We've teamed with St. Marks before, and it's always the best", said CCD's Rob Martin "producing a comic pop-culture event leading up to New York City Comic Con continues a tradition we started a while back at their old location, excited to be at Industry City now."

Culture Compulsive Disorder produces podcasts and other live media and art events. This night will feature a live podcast recording of the Rob Martin lead "The Cult of Pop". bkONE productions is a frequent collaborator, and is thrilled to be there at this event.

"Working with CCD is something we absolutely love.", said bkONE Artistic Director and Founder Anthony Marino "working on an event leading up to Comic Con, and at St. Marks in Industry City, is pure joy."

The Cult of Pop: Live Podcast Event is hosted by Rob Martin (CCD:NYC). His guests will be the owner of St. Marks Comics, Mitch Cutler & Company. Also on the books is Industry City partner and Director of Development Jim Somoza. Headlining the night is a special guest, artist Michael KAVES McCleer, of Lordz of Brooklyn fame. Kaves, as he is known, also runs a retail spot in Industry City, Pigtown Atelier, as well as a local Bay Ridge Restaurant, The Brooklyn Firefly.

They'll all be talking about Pop-culture, arts, Brooklyn, and of course the upcoming New York Comic Con. Anthony Marino (bkONE) will be hosting Pop Culture themed trivia throughout the night. The Frying Pan BK, will be on hand with drink specials and food. Get there early and enjoy the vibe of Industry City, and stick around after for more fun and entertainment!

The event is October 1st at 7pm. At St. Marks Comics, Industry City. 51 35th Street Brooklyn, NY 11232. Admission is free! Good for all ages!

bkONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism BrooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. BrooklynONE keeps a residence in South Brooklyn, having had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan. bkONE can be found online at bkONE.org and on Instagram @bkONE_productions.

Cultural Compulsive Disorder was created as an online blog to chronicle pop culture between a small group of friends. The concept was simple, any pop culture, especially NYC based, was fair game on CCD. It's a forum to talk Movies, TV Shows, Comics, Commercials, Sneakers, Music, and more. CCD has an extensive list of contributors and tons of commentators that make the blog a fun place to spend some time on the 'Net away from reality. Eventually CCD began producing live Art Shows in and around Brooklyn and the NYC region. They also started producing Podcasts, including The CCD Podcast, JACK'ED KIRBY, The Hoof and The Cult of Pop. They can be found online at CCD.NYC and Instagram at @CCD_NYC.