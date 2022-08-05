Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE ART OF KILLIN' IT Has Been Extended Again Due To Popular Demand

Tickets now available through August 27th in Brooklyn.

Aug. 5, 2022  

THE ART OF KILLIN' IT has been extended again. Tickets are now through August 27th! Don't miss the hit show that has everyone talking and get your tickets before it's too late!

The Art of Killin' It team had a simple goal, to break the current trend that BIPOC stories are centered around BIPOC Trauma. While those stories are important, and should continue to be told, there is real power in sharing BIPOC joy. The majority BIPOC production team saw an opportunity, specifically in the immersive theatre space, to redefine the murder mystery comedy. With a myriad of unpredictable endings, an emphasis on BIPOC Joy, and an opportunity to give local BIPOC artists a place to flourish, The Art of Killin' It breaks the mold! This production shows it's audiences that BIPOC stories go far beyond the tales of trauma, tragedy, slavery, religion, and the need for a White savior. This immersive comedy brings the audience on a fun filled thrill ride with a hilarious spin on the classic "whodunit". Audiences can expect to help our cast of wacky characters navigate the Hardigan Manor and find out whodunit before the next body drops dead. So grab a cocktail, a magnifying glass, and your sense of humor and join us for an immersive theatre experience you will not soon forget. Let's make history.

General Entry - Party Guest General Entry to the hottest album release party of your life! People would kill to get these tickets!

Influencer VIP For an additional price! Entry and a Button that allows you explore the rooms before the other quests. One discounted drink per ticket at the event. People would kill to get these tickets!

Record Label VIP For an additional price! Early Entry, Button that allows you to explore the rooms before the other guests, 1 free drink and a private meet and greet with one of the characters for a clue. People would kill to get these tickets!

Join us at Future Proof 32 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Get Your Tickets at https://www.theartofkillinit.com/




