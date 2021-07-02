Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stairwell Theater Announces HENRY VI: PART 1 at Park Slope's Old Stone House

pixeltracker

Cast: Ryan Castalia, Rebecca Tyree, Su Thomas Hendrickson, Theodore Caywood, Brooks Borden, Andrew Schwartz, and more.

Jul. 2, 2021  

Stairwell Theater Announces HENRY VI: PART 1 at Park Slope's Old Stone House

Stairwell Theater has announced their upcoming run of William Shakespeare's Henry VI: Part 1 at Park Slope's Old Stone House. The first of a planned four plays running through Richard III, Henry VI: Part 1 features puppetry, music, and daring maneuvers. Join Stairwell as they interrogate the subject of foreign wars - and the havoc they wreak on the world.

What comes of incessant war?

The greatest king England has ever known is dead. Now, during the bloody conflict of the One Hundred Years' War, England enters into a dangerous transfer of power, just as a new champion arises on the French side. Can the English Lord Talbot defeat the young upstart, Joan of Arc?

Find event info at https://theoldstonehouse.org/events/2021-08/ and reserve your spot on facebook today!

Dates: August 20, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 pm & August 28 at 2:00 pm.

Approximately 120 minutes with intermission.

Free to the public, post-show donations are appreciated.

Directed by Sam Gibbs.

Cast: Ryan Castalia, Rebecca Tyree, Su Thomas Hendrickson, Theodore Caywood, Brooks Borden, Andrew Schwartz, Andrew Lyle Sowers, Richard Ivanisin III, Anthony Leung, Sam Gibbs.

Stage Manager: Stormy Lambert.

Music: Matt Gibbs and the Talbonites.

Costume Design: Amie Schow.

Scenic Design: Andrew Lyle Sowers.


Related Articles View More Brooklyn Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
Drew Seeley
Drew Seeley

More Hot Stories For You

  • Dallas Black Dance Theatre To Take Part In Jacob's Pillow International Dance Festival
  • Additional Subscriptions On Sale Now For 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition
  • Wood Artist Jeff Rogalski Exhibit Presented at Eisemann Center
  • Tickets for HAMILTON Presented by Dallas Summer Musicals to Go On Sale This Friday