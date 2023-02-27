Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stage Aurora Theatrical Company To Present HARLEM OF THE SOUTH, A Virtual Production

Harlem of the South includes songs, music, dance, and flair of the Harlem Renaissance.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, Theatre that Enlightens, will celebrate Black History Month and Women's History Month and present "Harlem of the South" a virtual Fundraiser featuring some of your favorite stars from Broadway, Film and Television.

The concert will stream on the Stage Aurora Theatrical Company's YouTube page here beginning Monday, February 27 at 6pm and will be available for viewing through March 11. For tickets and more information, please visit www.stageaurora.org.

Hear favorite selections such as "It Don't Mean a Thing," "A Train," "How I Got Over," "Ain't Necessarily So" and much more. You will be sure to pat your feet, clap your hands and sing along!

The virtual concert will feature Darryl Reuben Hall (Broadway: Godspell, Cinderella), Richard C. Alston (Lincoln Center), Ramona Dunlap (TV: Ray Chew, SNL Band, Dancing with the Stars), Latrisa Harper (Broadway: The Color Purple, Lion King), Jannie Jones (Broadway: The Full Monty), Tarra Conner Jones (Off-Broadway: White Girl in Danger), T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh (TV: In Living Color, That's So Raven, Cosby), Lacy Phillips (Broadway: Play On!, Fosse), Charles Reese (TV: Beauty and the Baller/Off-Broadway: A Soul on Fire), Akia Uwanda (Carnegie Hall, Super Bowl), Reggie Whitehead (National Tour: Porgy and Bess), Angela Robinson- Whitehurst (TV: The Haves and the Have Nots/Broadway: The Color Purple) and Natasha Yvette Williams (Broadway: Some Like It Hot, Waitress, Chicken and Biscuits). "As Founder of Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, Inc., I'm incredibly grateful for this special opportunity.

The Harlem Renaissance Era is like none other. Its' music still resonates today. I am very grateful to these artists who have contributed their talent to this virtual fundraiser, states Darryl Reuben Hall." "My goal is to continue to produce 'theatre that enlightens'. Through the universal language of music and song, we all can celebrate in this moment of sheer entertainment, enlightenment, and joy. This is a musical celebration of History."

Conceived by Darryl Reuben Hall Directed by Roumel Reaux Creative Consultant: Linda Twine.



