Special Holiday Events Including Come To Kings Theatre This Month

Kings Theatre presents a variety of shows this month in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include Ray DeJon & Talent's 30 For 30, Scribble Showdown as well as special holiday performances like The Brooklyn Nutcracker, Hip Hop Nutcracker, The Elf on The Shelf: A Christmas Musical and more. Tickets for all events are on sale now and available for purchase at www.kingstheatre.com/tickets/buy-tickets/.

Kicking off December will be Scribble Showdown on December 10. Fans will watch as the animators battle it out using their talent, wit, and most importantly the audience to win it all. On Saturday, December 11Kings Theatre will host a matinee and evening shows for The Brooklyn Nutcracker - New York's only culturally inclusive production, The Brooklyn Nutcracker transforms familiar Nutcracker characters and scenes to represent the diverse traditions and vibrant culture of melting pot Brooklyn.

On Saturday, December 18, Ray DeJon and Talent celebrate 30 years in entertainment featuring comedy by Brooklyn Mike, Hamburger, Shawn Harvey, Talent Jr. & Andre Kim and performances by Horace Brown, Nice & Smooth, Jeff Redd, Grand Puba, Roxanne Shante, Ju$$-B & NisaF.

Hip Hop Nutcracker will have two shows on December 19. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. On December 26, the theatre will host The Elf On The Shelf: A Christmas Musical - the thrilling spectacle of music and dance that transports audiences to the North Pole to glimpse the magical lives of Santa's Scout Elves.

Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, this joyous and uplifting celebration will leave audiences captivated by the splendor of the season. The final show of December will take place on December 31 with Colors Worldwide Presents: R&B Only Live On New Year's Eve.

Please note this event is 21+. --- By attending an event at Kings Theatre, all patrons are acknowledging their consent to, and agree to abide by, the safety precautions that have been adopted.

As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment change, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

All patrons 12 and older are required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use by the FDA or WHO. Patrons are required to present an ID matching the name on their vaccination documentation.

Acceptable methods for providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination are:

Excelsior Pass

NYC COVID Safe App

CDC Vaccination Card

NYC Vaccination Record

Children under the age of 12 who are not yet able to be vaccinated may attend performances when accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

All patrons are required to wear acceptable face coverings at all times inside the venue, except when actively consuming food or beverages. Acceptable face coverings do not include bandanas, gaiters, or any face mask with a vent. Venue management reserves discretion over determining whether a face covering is acceptable. Three-ply face coverings will be made available for patrons that do not arrive at the venue with an acceptable face covering.