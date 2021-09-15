Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shrines Headline Brooklyn's Sultan Room Under The Stars On October 6

Her recent video EP of reimagined Irish folk songs, titled Our Ship Is Ready, was released in April 2021.

Sep. 15, 2021  
Described as "spellbinding" by The New York Times and "art pop of the Björk variety" by BrooklynVegan, Shrines is the moniker of Brooklyn-based singer and musician Carrie Erving (Ponyhof, Will Butler). Shrines' debut EP, Release, was produced by Rosana Cabán (of Psychic Twin) and released in November 2019.

Her recent video EP of reimagined Irish folk songs, titled Our Ship Is Ready, was released in April 2021. In her performances, Shrines blends her "ethereal vocals and electronics" (John Schaefer, WNYC) with light installations and choreography by Georgia Usborne for an immersive live show. Shrines is currently in the studio recording her debut full-length album of original songs.

Today she announces a headlining show at Brooklyn's Sultan Room Under the Stars -- open-air on the Turk's Inn Rooftop -- on October 6 (tickets). Shrines will perform alongside the aforementioned dancer/choreographer/curator Georgia Usborne; NOIA and Eleni will respectively open the night.


