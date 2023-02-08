Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHOW & TALE: LOVE LETTERS, LOCKETS, & VALENTINES to be Presented at Green-Wood This Week

Everyone is welcome to join in-just bring an object of your choosing and share your story about loss.

Feb. 08, 2023  
At this Valentine's Day themed Show & Tale, Green-Wood is focusing on the items, people, and stories that remind us of that crazy-little-thing-called-love. They'll also share some epic love stories from own Green-Wood permanent residents, like William Niblo, who spent every day at his wife's mausoleum following her death.

No, this is not the "show and tell" of your grammar school days. Show & Tale is more like Antiques Roadshow but with storytelling, or a Death Cafe turned Pinterest board. Everyone is welcome to join in-just bring an object of your choosing and share your story about loss.

No judges, no prizes, no pressure. And no need to practice! Just want to come and listen? Awesome, observers are always welcome. Some inspiration for what to bring: love letters your grandpa sent grandma during the war, a gift from your first relationship that holds fond memories, a locket with your favorite picture inside, or any photos, letters, books, or other items you associate with love.

Show & Tale is facilitated by Martie McNabb, a personal historian/visual artist who tells stories with people's photos, documents, and other memorabilia. She's the founder of Memories Out of the Box LLC & Thingtide Show & Tale LLC. She's an interactive story-sharer who helps people create connections by holding space for them to share the stories of the things that matter.

Free. Registration required. Please consider a donation to the Green-Wood Historic Fund so that we can continue to offer free and low-cost programs throughout the year. A Zoom link will be in your confirmation email upon registration.

Show & Tale: Love Letters, Lockets, & Valentines

February 9th , 6:00pm - 7:30pm

https://www.green-wood.com/event/show-tale-love-letters-lockets-valentines/



The Neighbors Receive Support From The NYSCA-A.R.T./New York Creative Opportunity Fund Photo
The Neighbors Receive Support From The NYSCA-A.R.T./New York Creative Opportunity Fund
What Will the Neighbors Say? is thrilled to announce they have been awarded support from the NYSCA-A.R.T./New York Creative Opportunity Fund (A Statewide Theatre Regrant Program) for their upcoming eighth season.
World Music Institute Presents Red Baraat Festival Of Colors Photo
World Music Institute Presents Red Baraat 'Festival Of Colors'
Red Baraat's annual 'Festival of Colors' celebrates the Hindu holiday of Holi with a colorful array of South Asian sounds. Brooklyn-based Red Baraat is led by dhol player Sunny Jain. The band is known for its signature blend of hard-driving north Indian bhangra and elements of hip-hop, jazz and punk energy, with a mission of manifesting joy and unity in all people. 
BAPHTA: A Comedy Show Hosted By Two Unhinged Gay Geniuses Comes to Footlight Underground Photo
BAPHTA: A Comedy Show Hosted By Two Unhinged Gay Geniuses Comes to Footlight Underground
BAPHTA comes to The Footlight Underground at The Windjammer later this month. The performance is set for Wednesday, February 22nd at 7:30 PM.
ANGEL/LEGEND: Three Nights Of Floyd Dell Comes to Spit&Vigor  Photo
ANGEL/LEGEND: Three Nights Of Floyd Dell Comes to Spit&Vigor 
Screwdriver Productions has announced the World premiere of ANGEL/LEGEND, written by Floyd Dell (1887-1968), reimagined by Maximilian Johnsson and Jessica Lausell and directed by Julie Spina.

share