Rhea Butcher, TRUE ANON and More Announced at The Bell House
The Daily Zeitgeist, Valentine's Day w/Sons & Heirs, Secret Science Club, NPR's AMA w/ Dan Deacon and more come to The Bell House this spring. See full details for the newly announced acts below.
TAINTED LOVE 80'S DANCE PARTY
Soft Cell's pioneering 1981 cover of the Northern Soul classic, "Tainted Love," is the inspiration for this awesome 80s dance party. Building on a solid foundation of New Wave, we'll dig deeper into the catalog of massive hits and overlooked misses from the late 70s through the early 90s - pivotal years in musical history that blurred the lines between Analog and Digital, Disco and Synthpop, Funk and Hip-Hop. A time `when Alternative was called Post-Punk, Indie actually meant independent, and Throbbing Gristle's "Hot on the Heels of Love" surely could have been alongside Blondie's "Heart of Glass" on the charts...with today's perspective. Other passions include CBGB-era New York, Batcave-era London - Punk Rock, Glam Rock, Kraut Rock, Girl Rock, Dad Rock, Rockabilly, Ska, Machine Soul, Blue-Eyed Soul, Darkwave, Coldwave - plus some guilty pleasures in the (strictly) Old-School Rap department.
Tainted Love happens every month at The Bell House. Hosted by DJ Jane Elizabeth (Tesco USA, Stylus NYC, Breakfast Club Philly 2010-2015).
DJ Jane Elizabeth
Friday · February 21, 2020
10 PM / FREE / Ages 21+
TRUEANON LIVE: WHO KILLED JEFFREY EPSTEIN?
Wednesday · March 18, 2020
Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10 PM
$15.00 / Ages 21+
TICKETS
MUSIC VIDEO TIME MACHINE creates live events around 80s and 90s music video. Past dance parties at the Bell House include THROWBACK HALLOWEEN DANCE PARTY, TWAS THE 90s BEFORE CHRISTMAS, LADIES FIRST, 80svs90s, GIRL POWER! and The Skint's annual CRUEL SUMMER Extravaganza.
CRUEL INTENTIONS
Benito Skinner, Mary Beth Barone
Friday · March 20, 2020
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM
$18.00 / Ages 21+
TICKETS
THIS IS BRANCHBURG W/ BRENDAN O'HARE & CORY SNEAROWSKI
Brendan O'Hare (Netflix, HBO) and Cory Snearowski (The Onion, Clickhole) present a live version of their popular scripted podcast This Is Branchburg!
The small town of Branchburg, New Jersey has many stories to tell, whether you'd like to hear them or not. Come meet the cavalcade of weirdos and grotesquely beautiful characters who make up Branchburg, in what Vulture calls "Northern Exposure meets Twin Peaks" and what the A.V. Club calls a "delicate balance... between absurdism, dark comedy, and genuine folksy charm." Produced by Tim Heidecker and Abso Lutely Productions.
This is Branchburg was named Best Podcast Miniseries by Vulture and one of The Verge's 11 Favorite Podcasts of 2019.
Featuring special guests Nicholas Braun (Succession), Conner O'Malley (I Think You Should Leave) & more!
Nicholas Braun, Conner O'Malley
Saturday · April 4, 2020
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM
$12.00 / Ages 21+
TICKETS
SLATE PRESENTS: DEAR PRUDENCE LIVE IN BROOKLYN
Thursday · April 23, 2020
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM
$30.00 / Ages 21+
TICKETS
THE STORY COLLIDER: 10 YEARS OF TRUE, PERSONAL STORIES ABOUT SCIENCE
Tuesday · May 12, 2020
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM
$25.00 - $50.00 / Ages 21+
TICKETS
RHEA BUTCHER
Saturday · May 30, 2020
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM
$30.00 / Ages 21+
TICKETS