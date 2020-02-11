Rhea Butcher, TRUE ANON and More Announced at The Bell House

The Daily Zeitgeist, Valentine's Day w/Sons & Heirs, Secret Science Club, NPR's AMA w/ Dan Deacon and more come to The Bell House this spring. See full details for the newly announced acts below.

TAINTED LOVE 80'S DANCE PARTY



DJ Jane Elizabeth

Friday · February 21, 2020

10 PM / FREE / Ages 21+

Soft Cell's pioneering 1981 cover of the Northern Soul classic, "Tainted Love," is the inspiration for this awesome 80s dance party. Building on a solid foundation of New Wave, we'll dig deeper into the catalog of massive hits and overlooked misses from the late 70s through the early 90s - pivotal years in musical history that blurred the lines between Analog and Digital, Disco and Synthpop, Funk and Hip-Hop. A time `when Alternative was called Post-Punk, Indie actually meant independent, and Throbbing Gristle's "Hot on the Heels of Love" surely could have been alongside Blondie's "Heart of Glass" on the charts...with today's perspective. Other passions include CBGB-era New York, Batcave-era London - Punk Rock, Glam Rock, Kraut Rock, Girl Rock, Dad Rock, Rockabilly, Ska, Machine Soul, Blue-Eyed Soul, Darkwave, Coldwave - plus some guilty pleasures in the (strictly) Old-School Rap department.

TRUEANON LIVE: WHO KILLED JEFFREY EPSTEIN?

Tainted Love happens every month at The Bell House. Hosted by DJ Jane Elizabeth (Tesco USA, Stylus NYC, Breakfast Club Philly 2010-2015).

Wednesday · March 18, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10 PM

$15.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

**2ND SHOW ADDED**

Join Liz Franczak, Brace Belden and Yung Chomsky from the hit podcast TRUE ANON for a live, interactive investigation into the life and death of Jeffrey Epstein. Featuring the CIA, billionaire sex perverts, Mossad agents, the Royal Family, the Failing New York Times, Chris Tucker and MORE. The truth shall set you free!MUSIC VIDEO TIME MACHINE creates live events around 80s and 90s music video. Past dance parties at the Bell House include THROWBACK HALLOWEEN DANCE PARTY, TWAS THE 90s BEFORE CHRISTMAS, LADIES FIRST, 80svs90s, GIRL POWER! and The Skint's annual CRUEL SUMMER Extravaganza.

CRUEL INTENTIONS

Benito Skinner, Mary Beth Barone

Friday · March 20, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$18.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone bring you this sizzling comedy showcase once per month. You do NOT want to miss it. Seduce and destroy.

Special Guests TBA!

THIS IS BRANCHBURG W/ BRENDAN O'HARE & CORY SNEAROWSKI



Nicholas Braun, Conner O'Malley

Saturday · April 4, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$12.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

Brendan O'Hare (Netflix, HBO) and Cory Snearowski (The Onion, Clickhole) present a live version of their popular scripted podcast This Is Branchburg!

The small town of Branchburg, New Jersey has many stories to tell, whether you'd like to hear them or not. Come meet the cavalcade of weirdos and grotesquely beautiful characters who make up Branchburg, in what Vulture calls "Northern Exposure meets Twin Peaks" and what the A.V. Club calls a "delicate balance... between absurdism, dark comedy, and genuine folksy charm." Produced by Tim Heidecker and Abso Lutely Productions.

This is Branchburg was named Best Podcast Miniseries by Vulture and one of The Verge's 11 Favorite Podcasts of 2019.

Featuring special guests Nicholas Braun (Succession), Conner O'Malley (I Think You Should Leave) & more!

SLATE PRESENTS: DEAR PRUDENCE LIVE IN BROOKLYN

Thursday · April 23, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$30.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

Slate's beloved advice columnist Danny M. Lavery will be in Brooklyn for Dear Prudence Live. Join Danny and special guests for fun and lively conversation dissecting reader questions about relationships, home, work, and more! Stick around for audience Q&A, where you'll have the chance to ask your burning questions live and meet other Prudie fans.

If you are a Slate Plus member, you will receive 30 percent off your purchase. Use the discount code listed on the Slate Plus welcome page.

THE STORY COLLIDER: 10 YEARS OF TRUE, PERSONAL STORIES ABOUT SCIENCE

Tuesday · May 12, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$25.00 - $50.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

RHEA BUTCHER

Back in May 2010, we held the first-ever Story Collider show in New York and began sharing true, personal stories about science. Ten years later, we've held shows in more than fifty cities around the globe and our podcast has been downloaded more than 10 million times! To commemorate this milestone, we're assembling a once-in-a-decade lineup of storytellers, as well as other festivities, and inviting science story fans everywhere to help us grow for another 10 years!

Saturday · May 30, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$30.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS





Rhea Butcher is a Los Angeles-based standup comic, actor and writer. Originally from the Midwest, Rhea grew up skateboarding the mean streets of Akron, Ohio. Their blue-collar brand of cool has endeared audiences nationwide, as they have performed standup and appeared on shows such as HBO's 2 DOPE QUEENS, The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, @Midnight and Conan. Rhea's first television series, "Take My Wife" premiered as a critical hit and was reviewed by Vanity Fair, The New York Times, Vulture, IndieWire and countless other outlets. Rhea was a recurring performer on the TruTv series "Adam Ruins Everything," and continues to tour the country. Their debut standup album, "Butcher" debuted at number one on iTunes, and they were also named one of Variety's Top Ten Comics To Watch 2017 at the Just For Laughs festival.