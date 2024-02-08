Re-TROS is Coming to King's Theatre in March

This is the band's first North American tour in seven years. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 7 at 1pm EST.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

​Chinese post-punk trio Re-TROS will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, March 30 at 7:30pm EST with special guest Battles.

﻿Re-TROS (Rebuilding the Rights of Statues) began in the underground music scene of Nanjing, China in 2004. Lead singer/guitar/keys Hua Dong had just returned from studying abroad in Germany when he formed the band with bassist Liu Min.

The band quickly caught the attention of Beijing's Modern Sky Records and were signed to the label in 2005. Shortly thereafter, they recorded their first EP 'Cut Off!' in Modern Sky's then basement studio, with keyboard contributions by a visiting Brian Eno. The record received critical praise in China, and soon the band was playing sold-out shows to a growing legion of die-hard fans.

The past fifteen years since the release of 'Cut Off!' (credited by many in the Chinese music scene as one of the more pivotal records to come out of mid-00's Beijing) have seen the band release their full length LP 'Watch Out! Climate Has Changed, Fat Mum Rises' to critical acclaim; tour the world, playing major festivals and supporting Depeche Mode, Gang Of Four, PiL, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Paul Weller, Cut Copy, and more; and continue to garner accolades from Chinese and foreign press - including The New York Times, NPR, ABC News, Vice, The Village Voice, and many more.

Their most recent full-length 'Before The Applause' was recorded and mixed by Hector Castillo (Philipp Glass, David Bowie, Björk) in Beijing and Brooklyn, and featured remixes by Liars, Xiu Xiu and Fujiya and Miyagi.




Re-TROS is Coming to King's Theatre in March

​Chinese post-punk trio Re-TROS will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, March 30 at 7:30pm EST with special guest Battles

