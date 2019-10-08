Purple Crayon Immersive Embarks on Halloween Adventure WHERE THE F IS BEVERLY?

This October, follow clues through the streets of Dumbo chasing after the story of what happened to Beverly. Meet the strange people she left behind and discover what information they have to offer. This immersive comedy packs a few surprises along the way and plenty of Halloween spirit. Also, one spirit, the type made out of alcohol, is included.

Where the F is Beverly? is written by former Creative Director of Accomplice The Show, Quinlan Pozner and produced by immersive theater veterans Michele McNally and Jordan Spoon.

Pozner, McNally and Spoon founded Purple Crayon Immersive this past year and have been primarily producing custom immersive experiences for private clients. This Halloween, they are very excited to premier Where the F is Beverly? to the public for a limited run.

Below is a special message to audience members from a very concerned friend of Beverly...

Thank you so much for your interest in my friend, Bev's disappearance. That is so so sweet and nosy of you. It's been almost a year now since she went missing. Last Halloween as a matter of fact. Stop. I know what you're thinking. That's spooky. That is some made for tv movie bull. But I swear on my father's grave (and he HATED swearing so I hope you understand I'm really going out on a limb here) that's what happened. You have to help me solve this very mysterious mystery.

~A Friend Seeking Answers

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here: http://bit.ly/2oY79qH

View the event listing here: http://bit.ly/2oY5bqj





