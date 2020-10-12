Puppets Come Home! Presents SPOOKY SIGHTS, October 30

The third annual Halloween puppet slam returns, designed to delight & challenge the eyes!

Puppets Come Home! presents... SPOOKY SIGHTS! Streaming Live!

Did you see that!?!?

Puppets Come Home at Coney Island is a series designed to celebrate Coney Island's 150-year legacy of puppetry & provide a platform for contemporary cutting-edge puppeteers! Produced in collaboration with Coney Island USA.

Suggested Donation - A link will be provided during the show to support the puppeteers, and a portion of the proceeds will go to Urban Neighborhood Services Inc., a Coney Island-based not-for-profit organization who envision "a community where residents are informed, empowered, and well-prepared to achieve personally-determined goals for them and their families."

Founded in 1980, Coney Island USA is an IRS 501(c)(3) not-for-profit multi-arts center dedicated to the economic and cultural revitalization of Coney Island. Its mission is to "defend the honor of American popular culture through innovative exhibits and performances," with signature programming including the Mermaid Parade, the world-famous Circus Sideshow, the Coney Island Film Festival, and Burlesque at the Beach. Coney Island USA also operates the Coney Island Museum, the only accredited institution uniquely dedicated to preserving and promoting Coney Island's history.

October 30th, 8pm ET. For more information visit coneyisland.com/puppets.

