Project.KB Plans To Build A New Space For Creatives And Dance In Brownsville

Project.KB aims to have a local impact in Brooklyn, Brownsville, and East New York communities as well as continue to build global networks and opportunities.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Kristina Bermudez Creative Developments LLC, also referred to as Project.KB, was officially formed by Queens native, Founder and Artistic Director Kristina Bermudez on October 16th, 2020.

Project.KB has nonprofit status fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas, whose mission is to build a sustainable economy through dance. They practice sustainability through good mental health practices in the workplace, paying our collaborators fair wages, and advocating for longevity and frequent work in performance-based careers, all while remaining eco-conscious.

The Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary production organization focuses on collaboration, radical audience participation, and immersive technology, enriching arts and culture within our community as well as providing education in creative entrepreneurship through hands-on opportunities and behind the scenes experiences. Project.KB aims to have a local impact in Brooklyn, Brownsville, and East New York communities as well as continue to build global networks and opportunities.

Some of Project.KB's current free community programming include:

  • Weekly Virtual and In-Person Finding Meditation through Movement Classes (open-level)

  • In the Dressing Room Interview Series, a behind the scenes look at creative entrepreneurship.

  • Open Rehearsals, A Creative Safe Space

One of the many ways Project.KB plans to fortify a sustainable economy for dance is by raising $60,000 to fund the creation and development of Project.KB Studio located in Brownsville. The space will be a 675+ sq foot studio located off Lott Avenue and near the L (New Lots) and 3 (Rockaway Avenue) subway stations. This fundraiser will cover basic operational and administrative costs for two years, including teaching fees, to provide free year-round high-caliber programming in Brownsville in addition to construction needs. Project.KB will primarily offer free and low-cost open-level adult and youth dance classes in a wide array of styles. In addition, the studio will be used for master classes, workshops, and other special events that focus on creative entrepreneurship skills. The studio will also be available for bookings with a priority given to Brownsville, East New York, and Brooklyn-based artists.

