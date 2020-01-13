Poncili Creación is Bringing Raw Puppetry to Coney Island

Poncili Creación are making a whirlwind tour of NYC. This duo of puppeteer brothers, Efrain & Pablo Del Hierro, spend much of their time touring galleries & venues throughout North America and Europe. Don't miss your chance to catch them LIVE & in-person!

In Bending Endinning... Poncili Creación will humbly try by any means--with aggressive energy & unorthodox techniques--to remove from the human minds of the audience the belief that not everything is possible. Prepare yourself to be touched, challenged & surprised while they perform open-mind surgery on your preconditioned brain.

(Dur. 40 min)

Using large-scale transformative sculpture, raw magic & visceral energy, Poncili Creación plunge us into a whimsical nightmare to contemplate the beauty of nothingness all around & within us. This is one ride that you won't escape unscathed.

This one-of-a-kind night of unconventional puppetry will also feature a cardboard invasion by Brooklyn's own BOXCUTTER COLLECTIVE! Core members Sam Wilson, Jason Hicks, Tom Cunningham & Joe Therrien are part of an extended family that includes Puppeteers, Painters, Performers, Builders, Educators, Workers, Union Organizers, & Mischief Makers. They make cultural work for the revolution from garbage & bad jokes. Their aim is to take down the rotten empire one cardboard puppet show at a time.

Join us at legendary Coney Island USA for a night of RAW PUPPET MAGIC AT ITS BEST!

Tickets are $15 online, or at the door.

Info and advance tickets at: https://www.coneyisland.com/event/poncili012520

Coney Island USA

1208 Surf Ave. (corner of West 12th St.)

Brooklyn, NY 11224



D, N, F or Q to Stillwell Ave. - Coney Island





