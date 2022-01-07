Pokémon Voice Star, Award-Winning Reporter Host TITANS OF TECH Honoring Accomplished Family of Brooklyn Tech Alumni

Denice Clarke Ware, President of the Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation, announced that acclaimed Pokémon voice actor and film editor Sarah Natochenny and award-winning anchor and news reporter Jeanine Ramirez will serve as co-hosts of the 2022 Titans of Tech Awards celebration, honoring distinguished alumni of Brooklyn Technical High School for their extraordinary accomplishments in their respective fields.

"For the first time since the inception of the Titans of Tech celebration, a father and three sons-spanning decades of Brooklyn Tech alums-will be honored," Ware notes. "Jack Abramson (Class of 1932), Allan L. Abramson, MD (Class of 1958), David H. Abramson, MD (Class of 1961), and Richard S. Abramson (Class of 1963) are being celebrated for their exceptional contributions to our world, and they are being honored on Feb. 3, 2022, in the historic Grand Ballroom of The Plaza, hosted by Sarah and Jeanine, also Tech alumni. It's going to be an exciting evening, and we'll be announcing highlights of Brooklyn Tech's year of Centennial celebrations."

The Titans of Tech Awards includes cocktails, dinner and dancing, and will begin at 6:30 pm at The Plaza, 58th Street and Fifth Avenue, Manhattan. Business attire is suggested. (The event will adhere to all Covid regulations and protocols, as per the City and State of New York.)

Sarah Natochenny (Class of 2005) is a Voice Arts Award-winning actor best known for voicing the role of Ash Ketchum and other characters on hit animated show Pokémon. She can be heard in the Apple podcast of Realm's If I Go Missing, The Witches Did It, along with Gabourey Sidibe. She also has edited documentaries for MSNBC and The New Yorker, among others.

Jeanine Ramirez (Class of 1988), award-winning journalist and former Spectrum News/New York 1 news anchor, covered New York City news, as well as stories on Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, for more than 20 years. The five-time Emmy award nominee is currently a media consultant. She received awards from the National Hispanic Media Coalition, New York Press Club, City & State, and El Diario/La Prensa.

Titans of Tech, launched in 2016, is Brooklyn Tech's annual awards ceremony spotlighting distinguished, accomplished alumni in all fields. The 2022 honorees are:

· Jack Abramson, a New York garment manufacturer who was also a member of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Committee for 30 years, and served as committee vice chairman and swim chairman for the Maccabiah Games.

· Alan L. Abramson, MD, is a board-certified otolaryngologist who currently is in his 50th year of practice at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. He also serves as Professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. In 1975 he established the first Otolaryngology Residency Training Program on Long Island. His research interests deal with papillomavirus infections of the larynx.

· David H. Abramson, MD, is an eye surgeon specializing in eye cancer who is the founding Chief of the Ophthalmic Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering, where he is Professor of Surgery, Pediatrics and Radiation Oncology, and Professor of Ophthalmology at Weill/ Cornell Medical School. He has been First Marshal (President) of his Harvard College class for more than 50 years and is a prolific author of more than 700 scientific articles and books.

· Richard S. Abramson was senior vice president and senior managing director at AllianceBernstein for 37 years. He was President of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy and served on the investment committees of North Shore-LIJ Health System and the Legacy Heritage Fund.

"Brooklyn Tech will be celebrating its centennial year in 2022," Ware (Class of 1983) notes. "This milestone will be highlighted with a variety of events, including a gala at the breathtaking Glasshouses in Manhattan on Nov. 19, 2022, a Future World Vision Conference and Student Exhibition Fair, a Brooklyn Tech 5K Run, a '50 Years of Cheer' Cheerleading Celebration, and an exciting Homecoming weekend."

Proceeds from Titans of Tech and the Tech Centennial events support the Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation. Brooklyn Tech is considered the premier specialized high school for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Brooklyn Tech was recently ranked 22nd in the nation by U.S. News and World Report out of nearly 18,000 high schools, and ranked #2 in New York State and New York City. Funding supports the high school's continued academic excellence. The Titans of Tech Dinner Chair is Anthony P. Schirripa, FAIA (Class of 1967), Chair Emeritus, Mancini Duffy.

For more information, contact The Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation, info@bthsalum.org; call 718-797-2285; or go to www.bthsalumni.org/titans2022.