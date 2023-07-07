Photos: Spin Cycle & JCS Theater Company Present The World Premiere of TRY FOR THE KINGDOM

Spin Cycle & JCS Theater Company present the World Premiere of TRY FOR THE KINGDOM, a new play by Jake Shore (Holy Moly at The Flea), at The Vino Theater in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. See photos from the production.

In TRY FOR THE KINGDOM, three junkies living in an abandoned apartment in Brooklyn try to form a family to combat madness and violence. What ensues is a stylized romp through imagination and dreams.

TRY FOR THE KINGDOM stars Isaac J. Conner, John Torres and Leyah Rose with a production team that includes Eric Norbury (lighting), Brynne Oster-Bainnson (costumes) and Samuel Crowley (stage manager).

TRY FOR THE KINGDOM runs July 6 – August 5, Thursday - Saturday at 7:30pm. The Vino Theater is located at 274 Morgan Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11211 (accessible from the L train at Grand Street). Tickets are $22, available at Click Here.

Jake Shore is an award-winning playwright whose play Holy Moly premiered at The Flea Theater in 2016 and was simultaneously released with its tandem novel, A Country for Fibbing. In 2017 Shore's play The Devil is on The Loose with an Axe in Marshalltown was selected as one of Playbill's "13 Shows Not to Miss Off-Broadway." His drama Down the Mountain and Across the Stream won the Overall Excellence in Playwriting Award at the 2013 New York International Fringe Festival. His Zoom play Adjust the Procedure was a streaming hit with multiple runs in 2021. And his drama Hit The Wall had an extended run the summer of 2022. Shore's short stories have been published or are forthcoming in Denver Quarterly, Hobart, Litro, New Contrast, J Journal, Isele Magazine, Ginosko Literary Journal, Eunoia Review, Soft Cartel, New American Legends, The Pitkin Review and others. He is currently the Executive Director for Student Services at St. Joseph's University in Brooklyn, where he also teaches. He earned his MFA in Creative Writing at Goddard College.

Since its founding in 1998, Spin Cycle has co-produced shows by artists including Joan Rivers, Anthony Rapp, Gavin Creel, Holly Woodlawn, Alison Arngrim, Alec Mapa, and Karen Finley. Other producing credits include Kiki & Herb’s Obie winning Jesus Wept, The Vaudevillians starring Jinkx Monsoon, Fruma-Sarah starring Jackie Hoffman, the World Premiere of The Donkey Show, Bleach, John Kelly’s Paved Paradise, the Rochester premiere of Woman Before A Glass (directed by Austin Pendleton) and Jacob Storms’ Tennessee Rising (directed by Alan Cumming). Current and recent theater PR clients include: 21 seasons with New York International Fringe Festival, 20 seasons with The Flea Theater (including premieres by A.R Gurney, Elizabeth Swados, Will Eno, Christopher Durang, Adam Rapp, and Thomas Bradshaw) and 7 years with P.S. 122 (including premieres by Spalding Gray, John Leguizamo, Elevator Repair Service, and Eric Bogosian), the long-running immersive hit Then She Fell, and theater companies including The Civilians, Bedlam, SITI Company, Pig Iron, Bated Breath, Ars Nova, New Georges, Dutch Kills, The Culture Project, the cell, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, and Theater Breaking Through Barriers.