John Riddle Will Bring Solo Show BLUE LADY to the Sultan Room

Brooklyn’s The Sultan Room will soon welcome John Riddle in his newest solo show “Blue Lady" on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Through a new collection of disco, soul, pop and jazz, “Blue Lady” celebrates New York City nightlife and the music that makes us dance. Featuring special guest vocalist Olivier Award nominee Caissie Levy (Next to Normal, Frozen), directed by Nick Laughlin (DivaTronic), with musical direction by Nicholas Connell (Titanique).

John Riddle in “Blue Lady" plays The Sultan Room (234 Starr Street, Brooklyn) on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Doors open at 7pm, show at 7:30pm. All tickets are $40 and can be purchased at www.dice.fm. More information available at www.thesultanroom.com.

BIOS:

JOHN RIDDLE recently played the final performance as Raoul in the historic 35-year run of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. He originated the roles of Hans in Disney’s Frozen and Young Anton in The Visit on Broadway opposite Broadway legend, Chita Rivera. He also created the role of Cal Hockley (Lortel nom.) in the Off-Broadway hit Titanique. His other credits include Evita (1st National tour), Anatoly in Chess at Muny (Critics Circle Award), Kennedy Center, Long Wharf Theatre, PCLO, Casa Mañana and Goodspeed Opera House. Other New York credits include The Secret Garden in Concert (Lincoln Center) and Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods (Town Hall). He has also been a featured soloist with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, the American Pops Orchestra and The Naples Opera. John can be heard on the original Broadway cast recordings of Frozen and The Visit as well as John Kander’s Hidden Treasures.

CAISSIE LEVY is an Olivier and Grammy Award-nominated veteran of eight Broadway shows and three West End shows. She recently earned an Olivier nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for starring as Diana Goodman in the UK premiere of Next To Normal at The Donmar Warehouse. She will be reprising her performance this summer in London's West End at the Wyndham's Theatre, June 18 - September 21, 2024.