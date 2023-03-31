Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON Opens At The Brick Theater

Mar. 31, 2023  

Max Keane's genre-crunching nightmare of a TED Talk from another dimension, Keynote at Necro-Con, has landed at The Brick Theater in Williamsburg; directed by Nick J. Browne (Song of Joy, Punk Rock, HIT THE WALL).

Get a first look at photos below!

Featuring actors: Izzy Marinucci and Nik Duggan*.

Keynote at Necro-Con is a sci-fi solo show, a speculative keynote speech-turned-exorcism about cults and climate change set on a distant-future Earth. It stars High Priestess Vee, the figurehead of an isolationist nation-state called Ophanim's Gate. Her people believe that reducing one's life by 1/3rd elevates a person to a higher vibrational, neo-human, "star-born" state of being. The play chronicles the Gate's first attempt to recruit more followers from the Outside world, and the subsequent intervention of Vee's insurgent, estranged brother, who is on a ruthless quest to find and rescue her. This is an evening of music, meditation, slideshows, and sideshows delineating a mind submerged in bad faith, and the consequences of a culture of violence pushed to the extreme.

Keynote at Necro-Con explores (and explodes) the ways language can reprogram our brains and normalize violent, unnatural, radioactive ways of thinking and living. It asks: What happens when you no longer recognize someone you love?

The production features set design by Joyce Lai (For(give) Me, Theater for the New City); projection design by Euxuan Ong (The Skriker, Brooklyn College); lighting design by Jon DeGaetano (Lacey Rose and the Starling Quartet, HERE Arts); costume design by Sara Vandenheuvel (Berserker, Right Down Broadway Productions); and sound design by Marc Jablonski (The Gym at Judson, the Drama League).

This is an Equity Approved Showcase. *Denotes member of Actors Equity Association.

Photo credit: Avery Brunkus

Photos: KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON Opens At The Brick Theater
Nik Duggan

Izzy Marinucci

Izzy Marinucci

Izzy Marinucci

Izzy Marinucci

Izzy Marinucci

Izzy Marinucci

Nik Duggan

Nik Duggan

Izzy Marinucci



More Hot Stories For You


