Photos: KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON Opens At The Brick Theater

Max Keane's genre-crunching nightmare of a TED Talk from another dimension, Keynote at Necro-Con, has landed at The Brick Theater in Williamsburg; directed by Nick J. Browne (Song of Joy, Punk Rock, HIT THE WALL).

Featuring actors: Izzy Marinucci and Nik Duggan*.

Keynote at Necro-Con is a sci-fi solo show, a speculative keynote speech-turned-exorcism about cults and climate change set on a distant-future Earth. It stars High Priestess Vee, the figurehead of an isolationist nation-state called Ophanim's Gate. Her people believe that reducing one's life by 1/3rd elevates a person to a higher vibrational, neo-human, "star-born" state of being. The play chronicles the Gate's first attempt to recruit more followers from the Outside world, and the subsequent intervention of Vee's insurgent, estranged brother, who is on a ruthless quest to find and rescue her. This is an evening of music, meditation, slideshows, and sideshows delineating a mind submerged in bad faith, and the consequences of a culture of violence pushed to the extreme.

Keynote at Necro-Con explores (and explodes) the ways language can reprogram our brains and normalize violent, unnatural, radioactive ways of thinking and living. It asks: What happens when you no longer recognize someone you love?

The production features set design by Joyce Lai (For(give) Me, Theater for the New City); projection design by Euxuan Ong (The Skriker, Brooklyn College); lighting design by Jon DeGaetano (Lacey Rose and the Starling Quartet, HERE Arts); costume design by Sara Vandenheuvel (Berserker, Right Down Broadway Productions); and sound design by Marc Jablonski (The Gym at Judson, the Drama League).

This is an Equity Approved Showcase. *Denotes member of Actors Equity Association.