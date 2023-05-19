Photos: First Look At 'THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST

See first look photos of the workshop production of "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" by Ana Cristina Da Silva.

The play has received high praise for its thought-provoking exploration of consent through poetry, puppetry, and music. The show's exceptional cast and imaginative use of music and movement have thoroughly impressed audiences. The stunning production photos captured by Carly Starnes genuinely capture the essence of this unique and powerful production.

Presented at Triskelion in March 2023 with the support of the Brooklyn Arts Council and ART/NY, "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" follows the story of Angie as she confronts the aftermath of her sexual assault. The drama explores the complexities of consent and the journey toward healing. The production features a talented ensemble cast and a creative team of designers and directors who brought the show's vision to life.

Carly Starnes did an incredible job of capturing the essence of the performance in her photography, highlighting the movement and tone of the piece. The photos showcase the evocative lighting, the shadow puppetry, and the powerful performances of the actors. The action shots are particularly impressive, capturing the energy and emotion of the show.

Ana Cristina Da Silva expresses her gratitude for the talented team who helped bring "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" to life. She invites audiences to visit her website, theanacristina.com, and follow her on Instagram (@da_real_ana_banana) to stay updated on her work and see where "Chickens" goes next.

"The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" is more than just a show; it's a powerful message that encourages us all to think more deeply about consent and its complexities. The stunning production photos captured by Carly Starnes serve as a visual testament to the beauty and power of this production.