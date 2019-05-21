Performers Announced For MAGIC AT CONEY!!! - The Sunday Matinee, May 26

May. 21, 2019  

Magical Promotions, together with Coney Island USA, presents an afternoon of fun and wonder for the entire family. Magic at Coney!!! is a magical variety show highlighting a vast array of magicians; featuring illusionists, escape artists, mentalists and close-up magicians from around the world.

Admission is only $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Maximum of 75 tickets sold per performance. Advance online purchase recommended. There are no extra fees for online purchases.

Advance tickets available through: www.coneyisland.com

Sundays at 12 Noon

Coney Island Museum
1208 Surf Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11224

Hosted by Gary Dreifus, award-winning magician, mentalist, hypnotist, magic instructor and world-renowned magical host, the performers this week are:

May 26th

Chris Anthony

Chris Anthony returns following his successful Magic at Coney!!! debut. Chris has been captivating audiences with his mind blowing magic and extraordinary mind reading for over 15 years. He is well-known for his sophisticated, high energy, interactive entertainment and extreme professionalism.

Carl Mercurio
Classic blend of comedy and magic by the world-class author, magician and humorist. Carl has performed at venues large and small, spreading Magic and Love Worldwide!



