PUPPETS COMES HOME Returns to Coney Island July 9 with MARIA READ'S A BOOK: MARIKATA'S SWEATY POWER HOUR!

Puppets Come Home! presents MARIA READ'S A BOOK: MARIKATA'S SWEATY POWER HOUR!

Join Maria's spiritual / sci-fi puppet music experience to release your worries and practice play!

The Aricamians, Marikata, Oilay, and Pleasurn, get kicked off Aricama, the land of practice, play, and healing, for their sword fighting shenanigans and have to go to Discipline School. Will Marikata liberate her frustration? Can fun and discipline be friends? And how many people will be sacrificed? (Oh what!) Find out in this hypnotic, audience participatory, metaphysical, energetic one hour show!

Maria Camia is a Filipino American Visual Theatre Artist who creates Spiritual Theater, Visual Art, and Fashion with the intention to globally inspire healing and play. She has performed original work for established theaters including The Henson Company, La Mama, and The International Puppet Fringe Festival. NEW MONY!, her first full length production, was commissioned and presented in NYC by Dixon Place with private funds from The Jim Henson Foundation and The Jerome Foundation. Overall, spirituality, mindfulness, and body awareness are the fundamental principles behind any work Maria creates and has inspired her journey of becoming an Introspective Hypnosis Practitioner. She is currently in residency at La Mama and will be part of their Jumpstart Festival this December.