Outta Bounds Productions Presents WAREHOUSE WORKS Reading Series In Bushwick

The Warehouse Works Reading Series showcases the diverse talents of rebel and vagabond actors, directors, designers, writers, and performance artists.

Outta Bounds Productions presents the highly anticipated Warehouse Works Reading Series, an evening of original theatre covering a variety of genres, concepts, and emotionally charged performances.

Produced by Artistic Director Andrew J. Beck, (Long Island Theatre Collective, Blue Box Theatre Company) and directed by Andrew J. Beck, Megan Magee, and Katy Snair. Stage Manager: Natalie Dzienius

Performed by a company of 26 actors from the greater NYC Metropolitan area, The Warehouse Works Reading Series showcases the diverse talents of rebel and vagabond actors, directors, designers, writers, and performance artists who push the boundaries of traditional theater. This event serves to ignite a demand for live theatre in the currently under-utilized industrial Bushwick area, and to provide unforgettable storytelling to the artistic communities of Brooklyn, NY.

Taking place June 4-6 at 338 Moffat St Brooklyn - Unit I. Subway: L Train - Wilson Ave Driving: Jackie Rob. Pkwy - Exit 3. All performances begin at 7:30PM, and tickets are pay-what-you-can, with donations gladly accepted and appreciated. (Please reserve your seat in advance!) For tickets, visit Click Here.

NIGHT #1, SUNDAY 6/4

Pie by J Vincent Giarraputo

Sketch Comedy Showcase by Andrew J Beck

Notarize This by Ian Niles

NIGHT #2, MON 6/5

Blood Countess by Emmy Kuperschmid

Permission by Megan Magee

Miss Conduct by Kyle Anthony Smith

Similar to Morphine and Heroin but 50 to 100x More Potent by Jake Shore

Way Out There in the Desert by Paul Wallace

NIGHT #3, TUES 6/6

Come Back Right by Aly Kantor

The Dig by Ian Sullivan and Sam Sherburne

Mission Sanctuary: The Honos by Andrew J Beck

The Return by Bryon Azoulay

Featuring Bryon Azoulay, Sarah Berger, Kaitlyn Biancianello, Laurel Brierly, Tess Cameron, Richard M Carrillo, Louisa Dulany, John Dorcic, John Dzienius, Emily Edwards, Lauren Giglio, Rob Howard, Aaron LaRoche, Jesse Lyons, Megan Magee, Giovanni Marine, Sydney Matuszak, Erica Morshower, Kevin Mundy, Mitchell One, Jenn Plotzke, Cai Radleigh, Jon Rivera, Deborah Rupy, Sarah Sixt, Ariana Velasquez, Stephen Zuccar




