Sam Campbell, Simone Leitner, and Peter Valenti host OPEN FLAME, the hot queer happening where a comedy open mic meets an LGBTQ+ social. We're celebrating Halloween this year of with FREAKY FLAME a comedy show featuring regulars of the show and queer comedy icons! Following the show is the dance party of your dreams! Costumes are not mandatory but encouraged!

This show benefits Immigration Equality, the nation's leading LGBTQ immigrant rights organization. They represent and advocate for people from around the world fleeing violence, abuse, and persecution because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or HIV status.

OPEN FLAME presents FREAKY FLAME

Friday, October 4th

8pm Doors & 9:00pm Show

Littlefield NYC

635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

https://www.littlefieldnyc.com/e/open-flame-presents-freaky-flame-68576653617/





