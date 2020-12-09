New Podcast STAGGARS & JAGS: A MUSICAL FABLE THAT ABSOLUTELY HAPPENED Released

Staggars & Jags: A Musical Fable That Absolutely Happened, a scripted podcast musical created by Sander Randall and Riley Cecil Taggart, premiered early this week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts. The show features performances by Annie Donley (Chris Gethard Presents, Comedy Central), Maya Sharma (Ladies Who Ranch, Chris Gethard Presents), Caitlin Dullea (Ladies Who Ranch), Abby Salzberg (Late Night with Seth Meyers), Marica Belsky (Comedy Central), and a growing cast of Brooklyn's best up-and-coming comedians.

Set in the Golden Age of Piracy, this "kid's show for adults" follows the mythical misadventures of two friendly bartenders, Staggars and Jags, and their band of barflies that includes Medusa the Gorgon, the shipless Captain Black, and Toucan Man. All seems easy breezy until a sinister swine comes to their town of Port Anne Marie to turn their drunkard's paradise into a profitable boom town.

The music of Staggars & Jags is a smorgasbord of sea shanties, forgotten bar belters, folk classics, and drunkenly shouted showtunes. Half of the 21 songs performed in the first season are originals written by Sander Randall and Riley Cecil Taggart, with support from Caitlin Dullea and Clay Russell. The other 11 are lovingly re-written comedy parodies of Sander and Riley's musical idols: Pete Seeger, Marvin Gaye, Dolly Parton, Hall & Oates, and more. The vocal performances throughout Staggars & Jags feel real and relatable, closer to what you'd hear at a whiskey soaked karaoke bar than Carnegie Hall. The result is a cozy tapestry of sound that puts the listener right there in The Big Drink, singing along with their new best friends.

To find out more, sail on over to staggarsandjags.com.