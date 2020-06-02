National Sawdust Puts Digital Discovery Festival on Pause This Week

National Sawdust has paused their Digital Discovery festival this week due to current events. They released the following message:

National Sawdust stands in solidarity with Black Lives.

In honor of George Floyd and the many Black Lives lost to unjustified violence, we are pausing our Digital Discovery Festival this week. The artists whose work we planned to share with you will be paid this week as expected and we will stream their work the week of August 17th.

For now, we will leave you with our friend and colleague Daniel Bernard Roumain's A Declaration & Affirmation of Love for Black People and the one lyric from Helga Davis and FLEX'N's performance piece Hold Me: "When you hold me like this, I can't breathe."

Stay safe,

Paola Prestini and the National Sawdust team

#TheShowMustBePaused

A Declaration & Affirmation of Love for Black People

