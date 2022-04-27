Amnesia Wars presents "Avant Prov," an exhibition and performance in which musicians, dancers, and actors devise a unique, immediate event, as decreed each night by international conceptual artist Køvvånng.

This exhibit uses Køvvånng's signature performance medium: Cipher Art, an experimental process by which The Artist's prompts are dictated remotely, then interpreted and executed on the spot by our team of performers. The resulting performance piece resembles a dizzy mélange of an art installation, a modern music-dance concert, and an improvisational comedy spectacle.

Amnesia Wars was founded by Rob Reese in the death rattle of the twentieth century, mounting script-less productions such as Three Plays in Search of a Script, Honey Harlowe, and Psycheroticproviholicyesandsomthinvoodoo! While never leaving improvisation totally behind, the company went on to script fully produced plays and musicals including Survivor: Vietnam!, Yahweh's Follies, and 101 Reasons to Thank Your God for Donald J. Trump, Vladimir J. Putin, and My Dad, Who's a Dick.

After its NYC run Keanu Reeves Saves the Universe was produced in Auckland, NZ. AW's vivid stage adaptation of Frankenstein has become a favorite of high schools and colleges, with productions in New York, New Jersey, Wisconsin, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia. Amnesia Wars has traveled across the globe performing and teaching at improv and theater festivals.

Køvvånng is an individual and collective conceptual artist based worldwide but currently soul-situated at the mast-point of Ales Stenar on the Kåseberga ridge in Scania. The obfuscation of Køvvånng's identity for this Cipher is intentional and necessary.

Rob Reese (Prime Executor) is a New York based theater maker who has directed, written, performed, and taught throughout the U.S. and in a dozen countries over five continents. A proud member of the Indie Theatre Hall of Fame, Rob directed and co-wrote Kamala Sankaram's Miranda (HERE), which received the Innovative Theater Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical and for which Reese received the Manhattan Community Arts Fund Award; that same year he received the Amsterdam Improvisational Education Award.

Super Secret Arts is a theater and live arts company built on the theater industry's first ever all-you-can-attend membership model, aiming to repair the toxic, broken economic reality of theater-making, for artists, creatives, crew, and staff.

"Like Netflix for live performances." https://www.supersecretarts.com/

Figment Festival will play host to selections of the visual art that makes up the scenic design for Avant Prov, as dictated by Køvvånng and executed by the Amnesia Wars company and festival-goers.

Saturday, June 4, 10am - 10pm and Sunday, June 5, 10am - 6pm, Snug Harbor, Staten Island, NYC... Click here for directions. FREE ADMISSION