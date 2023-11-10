NY Comedy Festival to Present TIME TO KILL Sketch Comedy Featuring Musical Numbers, Celebrity Impressions and More

The event will take place on November 10, 7pm. 

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
St. Ann's Warehouse Unveils Full 2023-24 Season Photo 2 St. Ann's Warehouse Unveils Full 2023-24 Season
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to November 1918 at Carnegie Hall! Photo 3 CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to November 1918 at Carnegie Hall!
Video: Watch Stephen Daldry and Richard Dreyfuss Discuss Refugees, Civics Education, and C Photo 4 Video: Watch Stephen Daldry and Richard Dreyfuss Discuss Refugees, Civics Education, and Civic Responsibility

NY Comedy Festival to Present TIME TO KILL Sketch Comedy Featuring Musical Numbers, Celebrity Impressions and More

Like phoenixes rising from the ashes of the successful writers' strike, writers, producers, and comedians who work at The Daily Show, The Tonight Show, and more, along with some of the best comedians in NYC, come together for a "BEST OF" version of their iconic New York City show Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show as part of New York Comedy Festival.

The event will take place on November 10, 7pm. 

Produced by Rachael Burke/Scott Hercman, this New York Comedy Festival show features sketches, musical numbers, celebrity impressions, and more! The show features America's sweethearts, Lily Blumkin (The Daily Show), Rachael Burke (The Tonight Show), Scott Hercman (The Daily Show), Josh Nasser (Comedy Central), Sila Puhl (The Daily Show), Nick Reichheld (NBC's Bring the Funny), Channing Tookes (The Armory), and more! Plus, standup from Irene Tu (Comedy Central) and Matt Koff (The Daily Show)!

If I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson had septuplets, it would be the cast of "Time to Kill." One thing they all have in common? They KILL it onstage.

The majority of the group has performed monthly shows since 2018 to sold-out audiences in NYC and around the country at SF Sketchfest, Flyover Comedy Festival, Portland Sketch Fest, Charleston Comedy Festival, Austin Sketch Fest, NY Comedy Festival, and more, and performed their original sketch comedy on NBC's Bring the Funny with Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, Jeff Foxworthy, and Amanda Seales!




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
Deepali Guptas Musical Tragedy Premieres This Weekend At JACK! Photo
Deepali Gupta's Musical Tragedy Premieres This Weekend At JACK!

Deepali Gupta's Musical Tragedy, Deepali Gupta: United States v. Gupta premieres this weekend at JACK, running November 10 - November 28, 2023.

2
Target Margin Theater Reveals 2023-2024 Season - THE HIDDEN SECRET Photo
Target Margin Theater Reveals 2023-2024 Season - THE HIDDEN SECRET

​​​​​​​Target Margin Theater has announced details for The Hidden Secret, the Obie award-winning company's 2023-2024 season. Learn more about the season here!

3
AWAKE IN THE DARK: A Theater Concert Work to be Presented at First Unitarian Congregationa Photo
AWAKE IN THE DARK: A Theater Concert Work to be Presented at First Unitarian Congregational Society

AWAKE IN THE DARK: A CONCERT THEATRE WORK, a new play from Shira Nayman and Ben Moore, adapted from Nayman's collection of short stories, begins an exclusive two show run on December 14 in Downtown Brooklyn.

4
Submissions Now Open for 2nd Annual Pipeline Arts Festival For New Musical Theatre Photo
Submissions Now Open for 2nd Annual Pipeline Arts Festival For New Musical Theatre

The Pipeline Arts Foundation is now accepting submissions for the 2nd Annual Pipeline Arts Festival for new Musical Theatre. With double the number of submissions accepted and at least $80,000 in prizes, this is an exciting opportunity for creators in the industry.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Stephen Daldry and Richard Dreyfuss Discuss Refugees, Civics Education, and Civic Responsibility Video
Watch Stephen Daldry and Richard Dreyfuss Discuss Refugees, Civics Education, and Civic Responsibility
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway Video
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
Scottish Kilts For Sale in Brooklyn Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show in Brooklyn The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
Garden Laundromat in Brooklyn Garden Laundromat
Garden Laundromat (10/20-7/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You