NY Comedy Festival to Present TIME TO KILL Sketch Comedy Featuring Musical Numbers, Celebrity Impressions and More

Like phoenixes rising from the ashes of the successful writers' strike, writers, producers, and comedians who work at The Daily Show, The Tonight Show, and more, along with some of the best comedians in NYC, come together for a "BEST OF" version of their iconic New York City show Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show as part of New York Comedy Festival.

The event will take place on November 10, 7pm.

Produced by Rachael Burke/Scott Hercman, this New York Comedy Festival show features sketches, musical numbers, celebrity impressions, and more! The show features America's sweethearts, Lily Blumkin (The Daily Show), Rachael Burke (The Tonight Show), Scott Hercman (The Daily Show), Josh Nasser (Comedy Central), Sila Puhl (The Daily Show), Nick Reichheld (NBC's Bring the Funny), Channing Tookes (The Armory), and more! Plus, standup from Irene Tu (Comedy Central) and Matt Koff (The Daily Show)!

If I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson had septuplets, it would be the cast of "Time to Kill." One thing they all have in common? They KILL it onstage.

The majority of the group has performed monthly shows since 2018 to sold-out audiences in NYC and around the country at SF Sketchfest, Flyover Comedy Festival, Portland Sketch Fest, Charleston Comedy Festival, Austin Sketch Fest, NY Comedy Festival, and more, and performed their original sketch comedy on NBC's Bring the Funny with Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, Jeff Foxworthy, and Amanda Seales!