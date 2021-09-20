NEVER LET GO Opens At The Brick Theater September 29

The Brick presents Never Let Go, the original unauthorized one man theatrical realization of James Cameron's Titanic, created for lovers, fans, and even skeptics, running September 29 - October 10 at The Brick Theater in Brooklyn, NY.

You're about to be saved. In every way a person can be saved. This is An Unauthorized Retelling of James Cameron's Titanic.

Never Let Go is a thrilling and often hilarious one-man show dedicated to the Ship of Dreams. The show takes the three-and-a-half hour epic and packs into just one hour a surprisingly subversive punch for a project whose source is a 90s Blockbuster film created by one of Hollywood's most notorious narcissists. Kinnan, who grew up worshiping the movie and its iconic cast of characters, plays all of them. As told by Rose, the play takes you on an intimate journey into the fateful romance that is shadowed by one of the most devastating man-made disasters of modern history - the sinking of the Titanic.

This is the 4th mounting of this show in New York City after three sold-out short engagements at the Drama Bookshop and Vital Joint.

Starring: Michael Kinnan as everyone Producer/Creator: Michael Kinnan Co-Producer/Lighting: Theresa Buchheister Sound Design: Kegan Zema QLab Creation: Peter Mills Weiss Original Direction: Shawn Verrier In coordination with: Ankita Mishra

Michael Kinnan is an artist, yoga teacher, drag performer, body worker and server based in Brooklyn, NY. He has been developing Never Let Go since 2011 where the idea first sprouted from a college assignment. He has produced Never Let Go three times prior at Drama Book Shop (2017) and Vital Joint (2018/2019). He is most grateful to his family, friends, boyfriend, and audiences for their support, and to Theresa who has held the torch for this show higher than he could have dreamed. About The Brick The Brick enters its third decade with a bold new vision and an abiding belief in the power of art. With a renewed focus on multi-week theatrical runs and a dynamic line-up of singular one-off events, The Brick is Williamsburg's primary incubator of innovative theater and performing arts. The Brick | 579 Metropolitan Ave Brooklyn, NY|

