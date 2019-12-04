Moses Storm, Whiplash, Chris Gethard Presents All-Stars, Sean McLoughlin Announced At Union Hall

See the lineup of shows on their way to Union Hall!

WHIPLASH



Shalewa Sharpe, Dina Hashem, Sophie Buddle, LeClerc Andre, Kendall Farrell

Fri · December 6, 2019

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



Whiplash is a standup show that is a NY comedy institution. Whiplash will present the best comics from across the country and abroad.

After 9+ years at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre Whiplash is excited to make Union Hall its new home.

Featuring:

Shalewa Sharpe (Host)

Dina Hashem

Sophie Buddle

LeClerc Andre

Kendall Farrell



POP SHOW

Ziwe Fumudoh, Joyelle Nicole, Natalie Walker, Rachel Pegram, Max Wittert

Wed · December 11, 2019

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



Ziwe is a "pop star." She's invited some of the city's best comedians to perform original pop songs (and pop presentations!) so they can be "pop stars" together.

Featuring:

Joyelle Nicole, Natalie Walker, Rachel Pegram, Max Wittert



WE LOVE YOU: A FUCKING POSITIVE COMEDY SHOW

Ariel Gitlin, Amanda Giobbi, Natasha Vaynblat, Alise Morales, Michael Hartney

Wed · December 11, 2019

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

Amanda and Ariel love you. They may not have met you but we love you. They love you for being bad at puzzles, for being lactose intolerant, and for pretending you didn't like Game of Thrones because you actually just didn't understand what's going on.

Please join Ariel and Amanda as they welcome some people they love to do some comedy that they will love and that they know you'll love too.

BOOK CLUB: A COMEDY SHOW

Colin Stokes, Jo Firestone, Karen Chee, Fran Hoepfner, and Dash Turner

Sat · December 14, 2019

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

Book Club is a comedy variety show where hosts Colin Stokes and Blythe Roberson (The New Yorker, The Onion), along with some of NYC's best comedians, read the books so you don't have to.

"Nothing Fancy" by Alison Roman

Featuring: Jo Firestone, Karen Chee, Fran Hoepfner, and Dash Turner



SEAN MCLOUGHLIN

Sun · December 15, 2019

Doors: 6:30 PM / Show: 7:00 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+

Acclaimed British comedian Sean McLoughlin ("The best comedian you haven't heard of yet" - Time Out) crashes through the wall to deliver a night of supreme stand-up to the people of NYC ahead of his second U.S. album release. He's opened for Bill Burr at the Royal Albert Hall, is the international tour support for Ricky Gervais and has made multiple appearances on Comedy Central, Viceland, Sirius XM, and had a role in Netflix sitcom 'After Life.' As well as performing six acclaimed solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival Sean has performed at Montreal's Just For Laughs, Sydney Comedy Festival and Kilkenny Cat Laughs as well as regularly headlining shows across Europe.





THE SCIENTISTS



Madelyn Freed, Blythe Roberson, Ariel Dumas, Jessica Henderson, Usama Siddiquee

Fri · December 20, 2019

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Comedians and "scientists" Madelyn Freed (The Annoyance) and Blythe Roberson (New Yorker, The Onion) investigate a new scientific topic each month. From AI to romantic attraction to body decomposition, Madelyn and Blythe give an hour-long lecture with help from NYC's funniest comedians. At the end of every show, they bring out an actual scientific authority to pester with questions and to tell them where they went wrong.

The theme is "Rats"

Featuring: Ariel Dumas, Jessica Henderson, Usama Siddiquee and more!



SANDWICH

Gastor Almonte, Jess Salomon, Emmy Blotnick, Sydnee Washington, Josh Gondelman, Usama Siddiquee

Sat · December 21, 2019

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

Co-hosted by Gastor Almonte (Comedy Central) and Jess Salomon (The Tonight Show), Sandwich features New York's most acclaimed, talented and dare we say ... tastiest comedians, sandwiching new material in the middle of their sets.

Eat your hearts out everyone who doesn't make it!

Featuring:

Emmy Blotnick (Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Sydnee Washington (Unofficial Expert Podcast)

Josh Gondelman (Desus & Mero)

Usama Siddiquee (NBC)

Produced by Sandwich Artists, Helen Levenson & Ian Goldstein



NEW YEAR'S EVE TIME MACHINE!

DJ Colleen Crumbcake

Tue · December 31, 2019

Doors: 8:00 PM

$5.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS AT THE DOOR

Drink and dance your way to the future with New Years' Eve Time Machine at Union Hall!

Music on both floors from DJ Colleen Crumbcake, playing throwback jams and all the best new songs!

Come party!



WALT

Tracy Soren, Angela Palladino, Julian Edward Williams, Zach Zimmerman, Rachel Pegram, Michael Cruz Kayne, Gwynn Ballard

Fri · January 3, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

WALT is your new favorite comedy show named after a character from an early 2000s television show. Every month WALT hosts a stacked line up of comics with fresh sets that will leave you screaming: WAAAALT?!



CGP ALL STARS (2 Shows)

Chris Gethard

Thu · January 16, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$10.00

Thu · January 30, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$10.00

CGP is a weekly public access comedy experiment where some of the city's best comedians execute their most batshit ideas live on television while bored teenagers all over the world call in on the telephone. Tonight, some of the best comedians in NYC who have made mayhem happen on CGP get together for an evening of stand up, bits, and more unpredictable nonsense.



LO-FI NYC

Rachel Pegram, Rachel Joravsky, Ayo Edebiri, Blythe Roberson, Sage Boggs, Karen Chee, Matt DeCaro, Noah Gebstadt, Rachel Joravsky, Bob Vulfov, Aaron Nemo, Taylor Gonzalez

Sat · January 18, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



Lo-Fi NYC is the basement comedy show of your dreams. This fast-paced spectacle combines a classic 70's variety show format with the most freewheeling underground comedians New York City has to offer. Featuring sketch, stand-up, musical guests and sledgehammer giveaways, it's like The Muppet Show with fewer puppets and more destruction of property.

Created by Kevin Bauer (Good Morning Astoria) and David Rafailedes (Puppy Bowl XIV), the cast of Lo-Fi includes Blythe Roberson (Author, How To Date Men When You Hate Men), Sage Boggs (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Karen Chee (The New Yorker), Matt DeCaro (Kitten Bowl V), Rachel Pegram (The Week Of), Noah Gebstadt (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Rachel Joravsky (50 Central), Ayo Edebiri (The Rundown), Bob Vulfov (McSweeney's), Aaron Nemo (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and resident DJ/MC Taylor Gonzalez (deadassTV).



MOSES STORM

Wed · January 29, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+

Moses Storm is a talented comedian and actor who can be seen on the upcoming NBC comedy SUNNYSIDE, from Mike Schur and Kal Penn. On television, you may have seen him in I'M DYING UP HERE on Showtime, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT for Netflix and THIS IS US on NBC. Film credits include the 2015 high-concept Universal horror film UNFRIENDED, and the Adam Sandler Netflix film FATHER OF THE YEAR. In late night, he has appeared twice as a performer on CONAN, including one visit where he was both the performer and only guest for the evening. He hosts Conan O'Brien's live variety show 'Team Coco's Up & Up' at the Dynasty Typewriter Theater in LA and joined Conan for his first multi city live tour in 8 years in late 2018 titled the "Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips." In 2015, he had the prestigious honor of being chosen as a "New Face" at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You