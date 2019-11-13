Molière In The Park With Samira Wiley Begin The School For Wives Readings Tonight

Molière in the Park, in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance, presents two free staged public readings of THE SCHOOL FOR WIVES, directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, beginning tonight, Wednesday, November 13 at 7pm and tomorrow, Thursday, November 14 at 7pm.

Emmy and SAG Award winner Samira Wiley and Dominic Fumusa star in THE SCHOOL FOR WIVES, with Carter Redwood, SEVAN, Tamara Sevunts, Corey Tazmania and Shaun Patrick Tubbs.

The readings take place at The Picnic House in Prospect Park, behind Litchfield Villa (95 Prospect Park West between 4 and 5 St.). The event is part of Brooklyn Falls for France (http://brooklynfallsforfrance.org), a cultural season organized by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy and FACE Foundation in partnership with Brooklyn venues. Free tickets can be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mip-the-school-for-wives-staged-reading-tickets-71805860261. The running time is approximately 2 hours.

Molière in the Park (MIP) is dedicated to bringing yearly, free and inclusive theater to Prospect Park. Molière is considered one of the world's greatest satirists of the ruling class and MIP aims to make his work a vital part of the Brooklyn cultural landscape. Every year they will produce a contemporary production of one of his comedies translated into English and bring Brooklyn's diverse communities together, free of charge, to experience subversive and timeless theater under the stars.

"And there are four things only she must know: To say her prayers, love me, spin, and sew."

In THE SCHOOL FOR WIVES, these words describe the perfect, obedient wife, to Arnolphe; if all goes to plan, 17-year old Agnes, whom he has raised to know nothing but these four things, will serve him well. However, love strikes at the most inopportune times. On the eve of their wedding, Arnolphe discovers Agnes's affections for the young and passionate Horace. Just like any properly egomaniacal man in power, Arnolphe doubles down on his deceit and conspires to keep his control over Agnes's mind and body.

The production team includes Garth Belcon (Co-Founding Producer), Jessie Dean (Associate Artistic Director) and Kristine Schlachter (Production Stage Manager).

For more info visit https://www.moliereinthepark.org, Like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Molière-in-the-Park-654190721696043, follow on Twitter at @MoliereBKPark (https://twitter.com/MoliereBKPark) and on Instagram at @moliereinthepark (https://www.instagram.com/moliereinthepark)

Prospect Park Alliance is the non-profit organization that sustains, restores and advances Prospect Park for the benefit of the diverse communities that consider the park "Brooklyn's Backyard." The Alliance provides critical staff and resources that keep the park green and vibrant. The Alliance cares for the park's woodlands and natural areas, restores its buildings and landscapes, creates innovative new destinations, and provides free or low-cost volunteer, education and recreation programs. Learn more at https://www.prospectpark.org.

Lucie Tiberghien (Molière in the Park Founding Artistic Director) is a French and American theater director, and a translator, based in Brooklyn, NY. She was raised just outside Geneva, moved to Paris in her late teens to study dance and theater, and finally settled in New York to pursue a career in directing. Lucie's New York credits include Daybreak by Joyce Van Dyke (PanAsian Rep on Theater Row), Terminus by Gabriel Jason Dean (NYTW Next Door), The Other Thing by Emily Schwend (Second Stage), Soldier X by Rehana Mirza (Ma-Yi Theater Company), Don't Go Gentle by Stephen Belber (MCC), Blind and The Pavilion by Craig Wright (Rattlestick Theater Company), Hoodoo Love by Katori Hall (Cherry Lane Theater), A Small Melodramatic Story and Geometry of Fire by Stephen Belber (LAByrinth Theater Company, Rattlestick).





