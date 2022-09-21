Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Matt Sorensen Joins THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST Workshop Directed by Ana Cristina Da Silva

"Chickens," which examines the complex nature of consent and trauma, has been developing since 2019.

Brooklyn News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  

Matt Sorensen Joins THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST Workshop Directed by Ana Cristina Da Silva

Ana Cristina Da Silva is a Latin-American, Austin-raised theatremaker based in New York. She creates intimate and provocative work. Her plays grapple with identity, trauma, and moving forward. Through poetry, she reveals characters' inner lives and, through puppetry, personifies the social structures they are in conversation with.

In Spring 2023, Da Silva will direct a Puppet and Movement Workshop of her new play "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost."

"Chickens" is a drama told through poetry and puppetry following the inner life of a woman, Angie. This inner life is personified by a chicken puppet, Birdie. After a sexual encounter with a man, one where the participants' actions are questionable and difficult to judge, the relationship between animal and human quickly morphs when Birdie gains the ability to speak. Together, Angie and Birdie are forced to look at the encounter and journey into Angie's past to discover how they can exist in the present. This psychological drama poses the question: what does consent look like?

Matt Sorensen has joined the team as Puppet Designer. Sorensen is a puppet artist and director. He examines the human condition with an emphasis on human rights. "Puppets can help guide the audience through difficult topics with a whimsical, gentle heroism," said Sorensen. Da Silva notes, "Our collaboration is off to a great start! In just one sketch, Matt has captured so much. I can't wait to see what's to come."

"Chickens," which examines the complex nature of consent and trauma, has been developing since 2019. The play has received four script workshops, an intimacy and movement workshop, and two staged readings. This upcoming Workshop is thanks to the support of the Brooklyn Arts Council and ART/New York.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


BABY SHARK LIVE! THE CHRISTMAS SHOW Comes to the Kings Theatre in DecemberBABY SHARK LIVE! THE CHRISTMAS SHOW Comes to the Kings Theatre in December
September 21, 2022

The Pinkfong Company and Round Room Live have announced that Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show will make a special stop in Brooklyn, NY on December 30, 2022. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, this limited-run show will delight audiences with Holiday classics, Santa Claus, and much more.
The Brick Presents ONLY PLACE I BELONG By Can YasarThe Brick Presents ONLY PLACE I BELONG By Can Yasar
September 21, 2022

Following the successful debut production of M. Can Yasar's musical “Only Place I Belong” at The Tank in August, The Brick Theater will present a new look at the music and storytelling in a concert version for three performances only October 3, 4 & 5.
BAM Presents A New Restoration Of Stanley Kwan's ROUGE, October 21-27 BAM Presents A New Restoration Of Stanley Kwan's ROUGE, October 21-27 
September 20, 2022

From Oct 21 through 27 BAM presents a new restoration of Stanley Kwan's Rouge (1987).
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival Lineup UnveiledDowntown Brooklyn Arts Festival Lineup Unveiled
September 19, 2022

Downtown Brooklyn Partnership has announced the 2022 Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival (DBAF), the annual celebration of the Brooklyn Cultural District, showcasing acclaimed local arts organizations and artists, will take place on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1. DBAF 2022 will again feature a host of exciting free outdoor events at The Plaza at 300 Ashland, located at Flatbush and Lafayette Avenues.