Matt Sorensen Joins THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST Workshop Directed by Ana Cristina Da Silva

Ana Cristina Da Silva is a Latin-American, Austin-raised theatremaker based in New York. She creates intimate and provocative work. Her plays grapple with identity, trauma, and moving forward. Through poetry, she reveals characters' inner lives and, through puppetry, personifies the social structures they are in conversation with.

In Spring 2023, Da Silva will direct a Puppet and Movement Workshop of her new play "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost."

"Chickens" is a drama told through poetry and puppetry following the inner life of a woman, Angie. This inner life is personified by a chicken puppet, Birdie. After a sexual encounter with a man, one where the participants' actions are questionable and difficult to judge, the relationship between animal and human quickly morphs when Birdie gains the ability to speak. Together, Angie and Birdie are forced to look at the encounter and journey into Angie's past to discover how they can exist in the present. This psychological drama poses the question: what does consent look like?

Matt Sorensen has joined the team as Puppet Designer. Sorensen is a puppet artist and director. He examines the human condition with an emphasis on human rights. "Puppets can help guide the audience through difficult topics with a whimsical, gentle heroism," said Sorensen. Da Silva notes, "Our collaboration is off to a great start! In just one sketch, Matt has captured so much. I can't wait to see what's to come."

"Chickens," which examines the complex nature of consent and trauma, has been developing since 2019. The play has received four script workshops, an intimacy and movement workshop, and two staged readings. This upcoming Workshop is thanks to the support of the Brooklyn Arts Council and ART/New York.