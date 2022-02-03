Mark Morris Dance Group Launches Mark Morris Digital Dance Center Video-On-Demand Channel

The Mark Morris Dance Group is expanding its digital access programs to include a new video on-demand channel featuring dance classes geared toward beginner and intermediate dancers. The Mark Morris Digital Dance Center is an online platform offering dance classes, taught by Mark Morris Dance Group dancers and Mark Morris Dance Center faculty. Classes on the Digital Dance Center are suitable for adult dancers of all levels, with or without disabilities, with a focus on beginner to intermediate dancers looking to supplement in-person instruction or enjoy the convenience of training anytime, anywhere.

"We are very excited to launch the Mark Morris Digital Dance Center for the entire dance community - here in New York City and around the world. Our new on-demand channel will make the highest-level instruction led by our company members and faculty available to students everywhere," says MMDG Artistic Director Mark Morris. "Just like at our Dance Center in Brooklyn, the digital channel will offer classes in a wide variety of dance styles. It's great training, a great workout, and great fun. Join us!"

Launching on January 20, the Digital Dance Center will offer classes in Ballet, Contemporary Dance, Hip-Hop Dance, Latin Fusion, Modern Dance, Tap Dance, and West African Dance, and pre- and post-class self-care, with new content to be added regularly. All videos include subtitles and can be selected to suit individual students' preferences or schedules, with options for warm-ups, technique studies, combinations, or progressive sequences for each genre.

Access to the Mark Morris Digital Dance Center is available through a Monthly or Annual Subscription that includes unlimited access to all on-demand videos, for $19.99 per month or $209.99 per year. A Digital Dance Center add-on subscription for Monthly Pass holders at the Dance Center in Brooklyn, NY is also forthcoming. To explore classes and faculty, or to sign up for a 7-day free trial, visit: www.markmorrisdancecenter.tv.