MY BIG FAT GAY JEWISH CHRISTMAS is Coming to 3 Dollar Bill
Opa! My Big Fat Gay Jewish Christmas brings holiday cheer to Brooklyn's 3 Dollar Bill for a special variety show with comedy, music, and drag benefitting the Ali Forney Center. Special drag performances by The Dragon Sisters and Junior Mintt. Closing out the night will be the L Train Brass Band, a 25-piece brass collective!
The Ali Forney Center is an organization committed to helping LGBTQ+ youth combat homelessness by arming them with the tools needed to live independently.
COMEDY
Mary Beth Barone (The Tonight Show)
Jared Goldstein (Vulture Comics to Watch 2021)
Jes Tom (Just for Laughs 2021)
Zach & Drew (Haus Party Show)
DRAG
The Dragon Sisters (Vogue)
Junior Mintt (The Cut)
MUSIC
Charlie O'Connor (Club Cumming)
Daddy (GQ)
Ena Da (Caveat NYC)
Gara Lonning & Emily Evans (Sophomore Comedy)
Jesediah (Pridefest)
L Train Brass Band (Governer's Ball)
Philip Sparkle (Brooklyn Comedy Collective)
+ MORE!
Co-hosted by Dylan Adler (Hulu) and Mika Stein (Mister Softee's Comedy Banger)
Food will be sold by Pickles NYC.