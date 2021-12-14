Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY BIG FAT GAY JEWISH CHRISTMAS is Coming to 3 Dollar Bill

Dec. 14, 2021  

Opa! My Big Fat Gay Jewish Christmas brings holiday cheer to Brooklyn's 3 Dollar Bill for a special variety show with comedy, music, and drag benefitting the Ali Forney Center. Special drag performances by The Dragon Sisters and Junior Mintt. Closing out the night will be the L Train Brass Band, a 25-piece brass collective!

The Ali Forney Center is an organization committed to helping LGBTQ+ youth combat homelessness by arming them with the tools needed to live independently.

COMEDY

  • Mary Beth Barone (The Tonight Show)

  • Jared Goldstein (Vulture Comics to Watch 2021)

  • Jes Tom (Just for Laughs 2021)

  • Zach & Drew (Haus Party Show)

DRAG

  • The Dragon Sisters (Vogue)

  • Junior Mintt (The Cut)

MUSIC

  • Charlie O'Connor (Club Cumming)

  • Daddy (GQ)

  • Ena Da (Caveat NYC)

  • Gara Lonning & Emily Evans (Sophomore Comedy)

  • Jesediah (Pridefest)

  • L Train Brass Band (Governer's Ball)

  • Philip Sparkle (Brooklyn Comedy Collective)

  • + MORE!

Co-hosted by Dylan Adler (Hulu) and Mika Stein (Mister Softee's Comedy Banger)

Food will be sold by Pickles NYC.


