MAGIC AT CONEY!!! Announces Performers for The Sunday Matinee, February 9

Magical Promotions, together with Coney Island USA, presents an afternoon of fun and wonder for the entire family. "Magic at Coney!!!" is a magical variety show highlighting a vast array of magicians; featuring illusionists, escape artists, mentalists and close-up magicians from around the world.

Admission is only $12 for adults and $8 for children under 12.Maximum of 75 tickets sold per performance. Advance online purchase recommended. There are no extra fees for online purchases.

Advance tickets available through: www.coneyisland.com

Hosted by award-winning magician Lee Alan, one of the top stand-up Comedy Magicians in the country and an icon at Magic at Coney!!!, the performers this week are:

February 9th

Torkova is an Award-Winning Mind-Reader and Magician. He reveals secretly thought of childhood names, dates and other personal information that could not possibly have been known beforehand. Torkova's entertainment skills along with his warm wit will have you laughing and wondering if this could all possibly be real? Torkova is currently starring in his autobiographical solo production of "A Hanky and a Top Hat!"!

Noted performer and magic historian, Richard Cohn presents A Selection of Strange, featuring a special amalgam of Coney Island wizardry, history, music, and legend. Richard has been a magic consultant to Criss Angel Julie Taymor , ABC-TV, Disney, and Dreamworks. He has delighted audiences with appearances on TV, at theaters, hotels, libraries, and conventions in Europe, Canada, and throughout the U.S.

Returning to Magic at Coney!!! after a lengthy hiatus, JoeCus Pocus is an up-and-coming family magician based in Brooklyn and performing throughout the tri-state area. JoeCus thinks EVERY day is Halloween!





