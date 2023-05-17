Liz Phair Comes to the Kings Theatre

American singer-songwriter Liz Phair will be bringing her 'Exile In Guyville' 30th Anniversary Tour to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Friday, November 24 at 8pm ET with special guest Blondshell. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10am ET, with presales beginning Wednesday, May 17 at 10am ET. All presale timelines can be found below. For additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2242965®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fevents%2Fliz-phair%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Artist Presale: Wednesday, May 17th @ 10am ET

Spotify Presale: Thursday, May 18th @ 10am ET

Kings Theatre Presale: Thursday, May 18th @ 10am ET

LiveNation Presale: Thursday, May 18th @ 10am ET

General Onsale: Friday, May 19th @ 10am ET

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Liz Phair's beloved debut record, Exile In Guyville, which was first released on June 22, 1993 via Matador. An 18-track double album loosely framed as a song-by-song reply to The Rolling Stones' Exile on Main St., Exile In Guyville was dubbed a classic upon arrival. The album's profile has only risen in the ensuing years. It is now regarded as an iconic work and a feminist landmark, recently cracking the top ten of Pitchfork's "Best 150 Albums of the 1990s" (#4) and the top 100 of Rolling Stone's "Best 500 Albums of All Time" (#56).

This fall, Phair will celebrate the record by launching a full band US tour and performing Exile In Guyville in its entirety (along with some additional hits) at some of the largest venues of her career.