Liz Phair Comes to the Kings Theatre

American singer-songwriter Liz Phair will be bringing her 'Exile In Guyville' 30th Anniversary Tour to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Friday, November 24 at 8pm ET with special guest Blondshell. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10am ET, with presales beginning Wednesday, May 17 at 10am ET. All presale timelines can be found below. For additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2242965®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fevents%2Fliz-phair%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Artist Presale: Wednesday, May 17th @ 10am ET

Spotify Presale: Thursday, May 18th @ 10am ET

Kings Theatre Presale: Thursday, May 18th @ 10am ET

LiveNation Presale: Thursday, May 18th @ 10am ET

General Onsale: Friday, May 19th @ 10am ET

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Liz Phair's beloved debut record, Exile In Guyville, which was first released on June 22, 1993 via Matador. An 18-track double album loosely framed as a song-by-song reply to The Rolling Stones' Exile on Main St., Exile In Guyville was dubbed a classic upon arrival. The album's profile has only risen in the ensuing years. It is now regarded as an iconic work and a feminist landmark, recently cracking the top ten of Pitchfork's "Best 150 Albums of the 1990s" (#4) and the top 100 of Rolling Stone's "Best 500 Albums of All Time" (#56).

This fall, Phair will celebrate the record by launching a full band US tour and performing Exile In Guyville in its entirety (along with some additional hits) at some of the largest venues of her career.




Brooklyn College Playwrights Present 15th WEASEL FESTIVAL This June
Brooklyn College Playwrights Present 15th WEASEL FESTIVAL This June

Brooklyn College MFA Playwriting Program's Bring a Weasel and a Pint of Your Own Blood returns for its 15th year at The Brick Theater on Friday, June 9th and Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 8pm.

PUPPETS COME HOME 2023 Season Announced At Coney Island USA
PUPPETS COME HOME 2023 Season Announced At Coney Island USA

Puppets Come Home! at Coney Island kicks off its fifth season with a screening of Heather Henson's HANDMADE PUPPET DREAMS film series on Friday, June 2nd, 8pm at Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Ave, Brooklyn.

Gina Yashere Comes to Bell House Next Month
Gina Yashere Comes to Bell House Next Month

Gina Yashere the British-Nigerian comedian, author and stand-up will get back on the road with her fierce and funny comedic style in a multi-city solo tour, The Woman King of Comedy. 

26th Brooklyn Film Festival HUMAN TIMES Announces Lineup Including 155 Films, 44 World Premieres
26th Brooklyn Film Festival HUMAN TIMES Announces Lineup Including 155 Films, 44 World Premieres

Brooklyn Film Festival (BFF) announces the film lineup for its 26th edition, themed Human Times. The 2023 edition will feature 44 World Premieres, 21 US bows, 26 east coast debuts, and 36 first-time screenings in NY. In total, BFF will show in competition 155 features and shorts from over 30 countries.


Recommended For You