LIGHTSCAPE At Brooklyn Botanic Garden Open For The Holidays

Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York City's newest must-see event, is open throughout the holiday season. Lightscape takes visitors on an outdoor trail animated by over one million lights, with monumental light sculptures, festive music, and magical views around every turn.

Lightscape at BBG is selling out fast but select dates and times are still available through the holidays.

International showstoppers like the Winter Cathedral tunnel, Fire Garden, and Sea of Light, as well as new works by NYC-based artists, including Jacqueline Woodson and Shakiem Reed, Jacob M Fisher, and Challenge Your Imagination, have been captivating sold-out audiences since Lightscape opened in November.

Through January 1, visitors can enjoy seasonal treats including holiday cosmos and specialty chocolate bark, as well as hot cocoa, mulled wine, savory snacks, s'mores, and more during an enchanting evening outside.

Nonmember regular admission tickets are $34 for adults and $18 for children ages 3-12. BBG member regular admission tickets are $30 for adults and $16 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and under enter free. Tickets are available at bbg.org/lightscape.