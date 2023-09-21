Kyle Mazer's New Musical ORCA: The One-Whale Musical is Coming to Red Hook this Fall.

Move over Moby Dick! The next great whale coming to the stage is Gordon the Orca Rockstar, premiering in Kyle Mazer's new Orca-biographical musical coming to Red Hook, Brooklyn, this fall.

For two nights at the historic Waterfront Museum, you can hear the life story of Gordon, his struggles with ambition, addiction and isolation as he leaves behind is "Orcastra" to pursue a life of stardom. This immersive musical will have you rocking back and forth whether you like it or not-the Lehigh Valley Barge, within which sits the Waterfront Museum Theater that hosts Gordon, is an on-the-water experience like no other. With many silly songs, lots of salmon sushi, and a couple rounds of Seal Ball, "Orca" is a show that swims up from the oceans deepest depths, but is something we can all relate to here on land.

"Orca is me. Orca is everybody," says playwright, producer and performer Kyle Mazer. "I wrote this show to understand myself in the furthest thing from myself. There's no better place to bring it to life than the Barge, and no better person to do it than my good friend Dominic Sullivan."

Sullivan and Mazer are both graduates of Yale University and previously collaborated in the hit musical "The S.S. Cancelled," which won Best Musical Score at the New York Theater Festival in 2022, after developing at Yale University.

"It's a joy to get to perform in another one of Kyle's shows, and this is certainly a whale of a script" jokes Sullivan. "With my Off-West End contract starting in November, who knows when we'll get to work together again, so I look forward to making this one count."

Click Here are on sale now, and their purchasing comes with more than just an evening of theater. Thanks to Partnerships with many of Red Hook's gems, ticket holders can look forward to discounted meals at The Red Hook Lobster Pound, discounted drinks at The Red Hook Winery and Keg & Lantern Brewing Company, as well as free Hoek pizza and live music outside the barge before the show begins.

"I fell in love with Red Hook the minute I arrived, and have been blown away by the support of the community ever since," says Mazer. "Let's give them a great show!"

"ORCA" will run two nights, October 20th and 21st, at 8pm. Tickets range from $10 for general admission, to $40 dollars for Splash Zone seats, which advertise free ponchos. Here's to a swimming performance!