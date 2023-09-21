Kyle Mazer's New Musical ORCA: The One-Whale Musical is Coming to Red Hook this Fall.

Hear the life story of Gordon, his struggles with ambition, addiction and isolation as he leaves behind is "Orcastra" to pursue a life of stardom.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Kaiju Brooklyn, A One-Day Extravaganza of Japanese Giant Monsters and Superheroes, Will Be Photo 1 Kaiju Brooklyn, A One-Day Extravaganza of Japanese Giant Monsters and Superheroes, Will Be Held in October
Alexandra Silber, Jack DiFalco & More to Star in OUR CLASS at BAM Photo 2 Alexandra Silber, Jack DiFalco & More to Star in OUR CLASS at BAM
The Brick In Association & First Kiss Theatre Company to Present FKT's Fall Residency Read Photo 3 The Brick In Association & First Kiss Theatre Company to Present FKT's Fall Residency Readings
Tade Davis's INSIDE OF ME to Return to the Stage to Raise Funds for the Williamsburg and Photo 4 Tade Davis's INSIDE OF ME to Return to the Stage to Raise Funds for the Williamsburg and Historical Center's Building

Kyle Mazer's New Musical ORCA: The One-Whale Musical is Coming to Red Hook this Fall.

Move over Moby Dick! The next great whale coming to the stage is Gordon the Orca Rockstar, premiering in Kyle Mazer's new Orca-biographical musical coming to Red Hook, Brooklyn, this fall.

For two nights at the historic Waterfront Museum, you can hear the life story of Gordon, his struggles with ambition, addiction and isolation as he leaves behind is "Orcastra" to pursue a life of stardom. This immersive musical will have you rocking back and forth whether you like it or not-the Lehigh Valley Barge, within which sits the Waterfront Museum Theater that hosts Gordon, is an on-the-water experience like no other. With many silly songs, lots of salmon sushi, and a couple rounds of Seal Ball, "Orca" is a show that swims up from the oceans deepest depths, but is something we can all relate to here on land.

"Orca is me. Orca is everybody," says playwright, producer and performer Kyle Mazer. "I wrote this show to understand myself in the furthest thing from myself. There's no better place to bring it to life than the Barge, and no better person to do it than my good friend Dominic Sullivan."

Sullivan and Mazer are both graduates of Yale University and previously collaborated in the hit musical "The S.S. Cancelled," which won Best Musical Score at the New York Theater Festival in 2022, after developing at Yale University.

"It's a joy to get to perform in another one of Kyle's shows, and this is certainly a whale of a script" jokes Sullivan. "With my Off-West End contract starting in November, who knows when we'll get to work together again, so I look forward to making this one count."

Click Here are on sale now, and their purchasing comes with more than just an evening of theater. Thanks to Partnerships with many of Red Hook's gems, ticket holders can look forward to discounted meals at The Red Hook Lobster Pound, discounted drinks at The Red Hook Winery and Keg & Lantern Brewing Company, as well as free Hoek pizza and live music outside the barge before the show begins.

"I fell in love with Red Hook the minute I arrived, and have been blown away by the support of the community ever since," says Mazer. "Let's give them a great show!"

"ORCA" will run two nights, October 20th and 21st, at 8pm. Tickets range from $10 for general admission, to $40 dollars for Splash Zone seats, which advertise free ponchos. Here's to a swimming performance!




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
The Brick In Association & First Kiss Theatre Company to Present FKTs Fall Residency R Photo
The Brick In Association & First Kiss Theatre Company to Present FKT's Fall Residency Readings

Following an inaugural in-person season at The Tank last fall, First Kiss Theatre is bringing a series of 4 new play readings to Brick Aux this October. Tickets for all shows are available now.

2
SKINNY LEGEND Will Be Performed as Part of the Neurodivergent New Play Series in Octo Photo
SKINNY LEGEND Will Be Performed as Part of the Neurodivergent New Play Series in October

This October, the Neurodivergent New Play Series - an ongoing production of Piccione Arts in association with Sour Grapes Productions - will present a staged reading of Skinny Legend - written by Liv Shoup and directed by Jaye Hunt - at the Vino Theater. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
DAY OF THE DEAD LIVE! Comes to Brooklyn Art Haus  in October Photo
DAY OF THE DEAD LIVE! Comes to Brooklyn Art Haus  in October

Day of the Dead LIVE! takes you on a musical journey that is all FUN, celebrating Día de los Muertos, the holiday of family remembrance. Learn more about the event and how to attend here!

4
Molière In The Park Gala Will Honor Samira Wiley and Jérémie Robert Photo
Molière In The Park Gala Will Honor Samira Wiley and Jérémie Robert

Join Molière in the Park for the OneLove OneTheater Gala honoring Samira Wiley and Jérémie Robert. Enjoy Caribbean cuisine, starry performances, and support the 2023-2024 season. Tickets start at $150.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Room, Room, Room, in the many Mansions of eternal glory for Thee and for everyone
The Brick Theater (10/12-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Circles I: Clara, Robert, and Johannes
First Unitarian Church of Brooklyn (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You