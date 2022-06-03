Kings Theatre Announces June Lineup

Kings Theatre is excited to present a variety of shows this June in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include Kings Theatre Historic Tours, An Evening with David Sedaris, Lo Ta You In Concert, Earthquake's Father's Day Comedy Show, The Brooklyn Bank Presents 'The Black Money Forum', & Puscifer Existential Reckoning Tour. Tickets for all events are on sale now and available for purchase at https://www.kingstheatre.com/tickets/buy-tickets/.

The month will kick off on June 2nd at 8PM (doors at 7PM) with best-selling author David Sedaris for an evening featuring all new stories, an audience Q&A, and a book signing following the release of his latest books. Mandopop singer-songwriter Lo Ta You will bring his melodic lyrics and love songs to the stage in Brooklyn on June 11 at 7:30PM (doors 6PM). On June 14 at 8PM (doors 6:30PM), Sigur Rós will be making a stop at Kings Theatre on their world tour. Earthquake's Father's Day Comedy Show is set to take place on June 18 at 8PM (doors 6:30) for a special Father's Day celebration. On June 19 at 2PM Kings will expand their KingsCares community initiative by partnering with The Brooklyn Bank to present "The Black Money Forum", a free community event giving access to education, financial knowledge, and information surrounding closing the wealth gap and creating wider opportunities for economic development. The event is hosted by Angela Yee of the The Breakfast Club and features appearances from Rashad Bilal and Troy Milings (Earn Your Leisure podcast), Tiffany The Budgetnista, and Jullien Gordon. To close out the month, singer-songwriter Maynard James Keenan (Puscifer) will be making a stop at Kings Theatre for the Puscifer Existential Reckoning Tour with Moodie Black on June 25 at 8PM (doors 6:30PM).

Kings Theatre is continuing to offer a behind the scenes look at the theatre with the Kings Theatre Historic Tours on June 11th & June 18th at 1PM, a 75-minute tour to discover historical and architectural highlights from knowledgeable tour guides. News12 recently featured a segment on the tour, which can be seen here.

On Sunday, June 12 Kings will participate in the return of the Flatbush Avenue Fair running along Flatbush Avenue from Parkside Avenue to Cortelyou Road from 12pm - 6pm. Patrons can visit the Kings Theatre table located underneath the marquee to learn about upcoming events, enter a raffle to win premium tickets, and take photos with the iconic "Kings" and "Queens" chairs.