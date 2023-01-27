Kings Theatre Announces February Performance Lineup

Kings Theatre will present a dynamic slate of shows this February in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include R&B Only Live, J.Y. Park Concert 'Groove Back', Gregory Porter, Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic, & Kings Theatre Historic Tours. Tickets for all events are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221329®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fcalendar%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

To kick off the month, R&B Only Live will be coming to Kings Theatre for two nights on February 4 (doors 8:30pm) and February 5 (doors 7:30pm). South Korean singer-songwriter J.Y. Park will be performing live in concert on February 10 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). On February 11 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm) Gregory Porter will be returning to Kings Theatre for his annual Valentine's Day concert with special guest Jazzmeia Horn. To close out the month, Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic will be taking the stage on February 25 at 10:30am (doors 9am) & 2pm (doors 12:30pm) and February 26 at 10:30am (doors 9am) for a magical adventure featuring Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover, Count and Rosita.

Kings Theatre has also announced the return of Kings Theatre Historic Tours on February 18 at 1pm, a 75-minute guided tour to discover historical and architectural highlights from knowledgeable tour guides.