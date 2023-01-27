Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kings Theatre Announces February Performance Lineup

Learn more about all of the upcoming shows here!

Jan. 27, 2023  
Kings Theatre Announces February Performance Lineup

Kings Theatre will present a dynamic slate of shows this February in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include R&B Only Live, J.Y. Park Concert 'Groove Back', Gregory Porter, Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic, & Kings Theatre Historic Tours. Tickets for all events are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221329®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fcalendar%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

To kick off the month, R&B Only Live will be coming to Kings Theatre for two nights on February 4 (doors 8:30pm) and February 5 (doors 7:30pm). South Korean singer-songwriter J.Y. Park will be performing live in concert on February 10 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). On February 11 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm) Gregory Porter will be returning to Kings Theatre for his annual Valentine's Day concert with special guest Jazzmeia Horn. To close out the month, Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic will be taking the stage on February 25 at 10:30am (doors 9am) & 2pm (doors 12:30pm) and February 26 at 10:30am (doors 9am) for a magical adventure featuring Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover, Count and Rosita.

Kings Theatre has also announced the return of Kings Theatre Historic Tours on February 18 at 1pm, a 75-minute guided tour to discover historical and architectural highlights from knowledgeable tour guides.




Jo Ellen Pellman & More to Star in Live Podcast Recording Of AMERICAN SPIES By Sam Ham Photo
Jo Ellen Pellman & More to Star in Live Podcast Recording Of AMERICAN SPIES By Sam Hamashima
The Parsnip Ship will present a free in-person podcast recording of AMERICAN SPIES by Sam Hamashima. The event will be held Monday, January 30, 2023 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn at 7:30pm.
A SCARY GOOD CHARACTER SHOW and WILBURN: HALF-HOUR LIVE Are Coming To The Brooklyn Comedy Photo
A SCARY GOOD CHARACTER SHOW and WILBURN: HALF-HOUR LIVE Are Coming To The Brooklyn Comedy Collective
Erica Diederich will perform in her one-woman show 'A Scary Good Character Show'. The show is both written and self-directed by Diederich. The performance will be presented by The Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Friday, January 27th at 7:00 PM and will feature a double billing with her sketch team 'Wilburn'.
Photos: Billy Porter and Bruce Vilanch Visit SHOOTING STAR - A REVEALING NEW MUSICAL Photo
Photos: Billy Porter and Bruce Vilanch Visit SHOOTING STAR - A REVEALING NEW MUSICAL
See photos of international super star BILLY PORTER and writing legend BRUCE VILANCH at a performance of SHOOTING STAR - A Revealing New Musical in Brooklyn and took pictures with the cast. 
THE ART OF KILLIN IT Revamped for Official Open-Ended Run Photo
THE ART OF KILLIN' IT Revamped for Official Open-Ended Run
Audiences are invited to an evening at the lavish Hardigan Manor to enjoy an album release soirée for a popular Influencer-turned-Rapper. But when the night turns deadly, the guests (you, the audience) must investigate clues and interrogate suspects to try and solve the mystery.

More Hot Stories For You


Jo Ellen Pellman & More to Star in Live Podcast Recording Of AMERICAN SPIES By Sam HamashimaJo Ellen Pellman & More to Star in Live Podcast Recording Of AMERICAN SPIES By Sam Hamashima
January 26, 2023

The Parsnip Ship will present a free in-person podcast recording of AMERICAN SPIES by Sam Hamashima. The event will be held Monday, January 30, 2023 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn at 7:30pm.
A SCARY GOOD CHARACTER SHOW and WILBURN: HALF-HOUR LIVE Are Coming To The Brooklyn Comedy CollectiveA SCARY GOOD CHARACTER SHOW and WILBURN: HALF-HOUR LIVE Are Coming To The Brooklyn Comedy Collective
January 26, 2023

Erica Diederich will perform in her one-woman show 'A Scary Good Character Show'. The show is both written and self-directed by Diederich. The performance will be presented by The Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Friday, January 27th at 7:00 PM and will feature a double billing with her sketch team 'Wilburn'.
Theatre For A New Audience Presents EXPERIMENTAL WORKSHOPS/EXPLORING THE HISTORIES Beginning This WeekTheatre For A New Audience Presents EXPERIMENTAL WORKSHOPS/EXPLORING THE HISTORIES Beginning This Week
January 26, 2023

Theatre for a New Audience  presents EXPERIMENTAL WORKSHOPS/EXPLORING THE HISTORIES.  Performances run January 26-February 5, 2023.
BAMkids Film Festival And Free Family-Friendly Carnival Activites Announced At BAM, February 4 & 5BAMkids Film Festival And Free Family-Friendly Carnival Activites Announced At BAM, February 4 & 5
January 25, 2023

BAMkids Film Festival is back Feb 4 & 5 with over 50 animated and live-action short films from around the globe.
Photos: Billy Porter and Bruce Vilanch Visit SHOOTING STAR - A REVEALING NEW MUSICALPhotos: Billy Porter and Bruce Vilanch Visit SHOOTING STAR - A REVEALING NEW MUSICAL
January 25, 2023

See photos of international super star BILLY PORTER and writing legend BRUCE VILANCH at a performance of SHOOTING STAR - A Revealing New Musical in Brooklyn and took pictures with the cast. 
share