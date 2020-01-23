Jordan Klepper and More Have Been Added to Union Hall's Upcoming Schedule

Union Hall has added events to their upcoming schedule!

See below!

Visit https://www.unionhallny.com/ for more information

ANDRE HYLAND PRESENTS: THE JESSE MILLER TALK SHOW

Josh Gondelman, Nick Thune, Leah Shore

Tue · January 28, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+



Self-proclaimed mogul and Hollywood insider Jesse Miller (Andre Hyland) blasts Nu-metal and guzzles energy drinks while hosting a late-night style talk show.



The show is a mix of stand-up, and competitions, all revolving around guest interviews with comics, actors, filmmakers, musicians and more.



Where Jesse's well researched and absurd interview questions go deep into his guests' lives and careers.

CGP ALL-STARS

Chris Gethard, Martin Urbano, Christi Chiello, Sam Taggart

Thu · January 30, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+





CGP is a weekly public access comedy experiment where some of the city's best comedians execute their most batshit ideas live on television while bored teenagers all over the world call in on the telephone. Tonight, some of the best comedians in NYC who have made mayhem happen on CGP get together for an evening of stand up, bits, and more unpredictable nonsense.

RANDY FELTFACE

Mon · February 17, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+





Randy Feltface has spent fifteen years on an ill-conceived global pilgrimage of self-discovery. Join him for his Union Hall debut as he reports back with the kind of amusing anecdotes and biting observations that have earned him the title of World's Most Entertaining Non-Human Comedian.



*Third show added due to popular demand!*

GET REEL: SUPER REEL WITH MAX WITTERT AND JOE CASTLE BAKER

Solange Azor, Annie Donley, Andrés Govea, Sandy Honig, Devon Walker

Fri · February 21, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+





GET REEL is a movie-clip based comedy show hosted by Max Wittert and Joe Castle Baker, where comedians voice over movie clips live. This month's theme is Super Reel!

PUKE FEST WITH RACHEL AND MOSS

Fri · February 21, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$10.00 - $12.00 / Ages 21+





PUKE FEST is a stand-up show drinking game that Rachel Sennott and Moss Perricone started in a basement three years ago. Before each comic, Moss and Rachel will say a thing that the comic typically does. When they do that thing, everyone drinks. One drink provided with ticket!

LO-FI NYC

Kevin Bauer, David Rafailedes, Blythe Roberson, Sage Boggs, Karen Chee, Matt DeCaro, Rachel Pegram, Noah Gebstadt, Rachel Joravsky, Ayo Edebiri, Bob Vulfov, Aaron Nemo, Taylor Gonzalez

Sat · February 22, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+





Lo-Fi NYC is the basement comedy show of your dreams. This fast-paced spectacle combines a classic 70's variety show format with the most freewheeling underground comedians New York City has to offer. Featuring sketch, stand-up, musical guests and sledgehammer giveaways, it's like The Muppet Show with fewer puppets and more destruction of property.



Created by Kevin Bauer (Good Morning Astoria) and David Rafailedes (Puppy Bowl XIV), the cast of Lo-Fi includes Blythe Roberson (Author, How To Date Men When You Hate Men), Sage Boggs (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Karen Chee (The New Yorker), Matt DeCaro (Kitten Bowl V), Rachel Pegram (The Week Of), Noah Gebstadt (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Rachel Joravsky (50 Central), Ayo Edebiri (The Rundown), Bob Vulfov (McSweeney's), Aaron Nemo (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and resident DJ/MC Taylor Gonzalez (deadassTV).

ALISON LEIBY: OH GOD, AN ABORTION SHOW

Mon · March 2, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS



Alison Leiby's summer started with a bang and ended with a visit to Planned Parenthood. In between, she had two root canals and a very scary trip to the "Fertility" section of a Missouri CVS. Oh and a dozen meltdowns about what you wear to your abortion, naturally. In this new hour, she walks through the stupid minutiae, the backward practices, and the and surprising perspective that come with exercising your reproductive rights.



Alison Leiby is a stand-up and writer who currently writes for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She previously wrote for The Opposition, The President Show, and many other TV shows and publications. She is an executive producer on Ilana Glazer's first stand up special, "The Planet Is Burning," and opens for her across the country.

JORDAN KLEPPER'S PRODUCTIVE EXISTENTIAL CRISIS, WITH FRIENDS.

Thu · March 5, 2020

Sun· March 15, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+





Jordan Klepper (The Daily Show, The Opposition, Klepper on Comedy Central) has had a busy few years. Just recently he shared a falafel with the Clintons, got arrested in Georgia, and ran away to the woods to deal with the inevitability of the aging process only to come back three days later because a rat ate his turkey sausage. He's got some stories and he's working some things out. He's doing some of that on stage with a microphone. He's also invited some of his talented friends to share their existential dread and, you know, stand up jokes so we can feel a bit less alone together.

PANTHEON WITH STAVROS HALKIAS

Wed · March 18, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8 PM

$10.00 - $12.00 / Ages 21+





Standup comedy by a lineup of all-time greats, hosted by Stavros Halkias.



Produced by Carly Hoogendyk.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You