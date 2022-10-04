Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jim Gaffigan Returns to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with All-New Dark Pale Tour, May & August 2023

Tickets on sale Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Oct. 04, 2022  
Following numerous sold-out performances at the intimate venue, Wynn Las Vegas resident performer Jim Gaffigan will return to Encore Theater in 2023 with his all-new tour, Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale.

Gaffigan will delight fans with four performances over two weekends, May 19-20 and Aug. 25-26, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Ticket Information

  • Performance Dates: May 19-20 and Aug. 25-26, 2023

  • Public On-Sale: Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT

  • Price: Starting at $59.50

  • Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com


Gaffigan is a six-time GRAMMY-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is celebrated worldwide for his unique brand of humor, incorporating his incredibly funny observations from fatherhood to friendships and New York City living.

Throughout 2022, Gaffigan wowed audiences with sold-out performances of his Fun Tour at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, with limited tickets remaining for his performances on Dec. 7, 9 & 10. His all-new Dark Pale Tour promises to do just the same in 2023.

For more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

The Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2021, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top five grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, rising to No. 4 from its prior No. 10 spot in 2019, and remained the No. 1 top grossing theater under 3,000 capacity in the world. The theater has hosted performances by music icons like Lionel Richie, Robbie Williams, Brad Paisley and Bryan Adams as well as all-star comedic acts like Sebastian Maniscalco, Jo Koy, Ali Wong and Jim Gaffigan among others.

For more information on Encore Theater and upcoming performances, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.


