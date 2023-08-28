Jaydan Heather Malsky Brings CUNTRY to Good Judy

The show will continue to run the second Tuesdays of the month through December.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Comedian, musician and writer Jaydan Heather Malsky takes a residency at beloved Brooklyn venue, Good Judy, with her acclaimed comedy show, “Cuntry.” The one-of-a-kind cabaret show hilariously and poignantly tells a story of Malsky's transition to womanhood through the unlikely vehicle of country music. 

“I had this show simmering somewhere in my head when Noami Judd died,” said Malsky. “The next time my “Cuntry” co-writer and fellow performer Jody Shelton and I were in the studio, we sang 'Love Can Build A Bridge' to mourn her passing and it just felt like the right time to pursue the idea further. As the rights of marginalized people continue to come under attack, I think it's important that queer people fight back by showing up as we are. I know country music and trans rights are two things that wouldn't normally pair well together, but Jody and I have put together a selection of songs that are interesting – if not hysterical – when sung from the perspective of a trans woman.”  

In “Cuntry,” Malsky and Shelton deliver a celebration of love, queerness, and country music at a time when trans people are under assault and drag is being outlawed across America. The show features a variety of original songs, deep cut covers, and country versions of gay pop to entertain country music fans and haters alike.

Tickets are available for purchase online at Click Here for $10. Tickets are also available at the door for $15. Attendees must be 21, and IDs will be checked at the door. Doors open at 7:00, and the show starts promptly at 7:30. The show will continue to run the second Tuesdays of the month through December. Good Judy is a queer bar and cabaret space in Park Slope, Brooklyn where “Everyone is welcome here, everyone belongs.”

Malsky, a New York based stand-up, musician, and writer, is a seasoned performer who has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV, and the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. Jaydan Heather sold out her run of Elaine Stritch: Still Here at the New York Fringe Festival. 

Shelton is a New York based music producer, composer, director and musician. He has contributed to Sesame Street (HBO, PBS), The President Show (Comedy Central), and The Break With Michelle Wolf (Netflix) and to the musicals 50 Shades! The Musical, The Story of a Story (The Untold Story) (Jeff Award Nominee), Star Wars: The Farce Awakens and The Village of Vale at Lincoln Center. He has served as musical director and director for many shows and theater companies including The Second City, musical improv ensemble Baby Wants Candy, and hip hop improv group North Coast. 




