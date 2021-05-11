Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett Will Lead FUNNY HOW IT HAPPENS Streaming From On Stage at Kingsborough

On Stage At Kingsborough, a leading performing arts presenter in Brooklyn, is pleased to present Funny How It Happens with Tony-nominee Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show (Sonny Bono), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Barry Mann), Jersey Boys (Frankie Valli) and Kelli Barrett (FX tv's Fosse/Verdon (Liza Minelli), Dr. Zhivago (Lara).

Hitched in 2014, Barrett & Spector present Funny How It Happens, an intimate look at the uncanny parallels and fortuitous make-it-or-break-it moments throughout their careers and friendship that eventually brought them together. The show features pop favorites and iconic songs from their Broadway musicals while offering an inside (and often hilarious) scoop on what life is really like as a married Broadway power couple.

"On Stage At Kingsborough audiences have flocked to see Jarrod Spector performing live on our mainstage in his brilliantly-written and performed concerts. We are thrilled to welcome him to our virtual performance season, this time with his outrageously talented, acclaimed Broadway/television actress and wife Kelli Barrett," said Anna Becker, Executive Director of On Stage At Kingsborough.

FUNNY HOW IT HAPPENS will be available On Demand from May 17 - May 30, 2021.

Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35698/production/1040530