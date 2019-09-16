JACK Presents Amina Henry's THE JOHNSONS

JACK presents The Johnsons, By Amina Henry. October 10 - 26, 2019

They've lost their Cape Cod home to foreclosure, the family cat is missing and there's been a death in the family. It has not been a good summer for The Johnsons.

With biting satire and poetry, The Johnsons explores what happens when an American family wakes up from the American Dream.

JACK | 18 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave. $25 General Admission, $18 Young Artists, $18 previews, available in advance at www.jackny.org



