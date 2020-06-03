Irondale Postpones Tomorrow's Performance of JULIUS CAESAR

While the doors of Irondale, a think-tank for cutting edge, artist-driven theater and the home of the Irondale Ensemble, remain closed amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the ensemble is re-imagining their critically acclaimed mega-text, The 1599 Project through a 4-part virtual series, streaming live: Henry V on May 28, Julius Caesar on June 4, As You Like It on June 11, and Hamlet on June 18.

The project title, which refers to the seminal year that Shakespeare wrote four of his greatest works, was originally performed in 2016 in a four-hour theater marathon with seven actors portraying more than 70 roles. Today, the company announced they are postponing their planned presentation of Julius Caesar tomorrow night, June 4 as a moment to remain focused on the events unfolding in our nation and to do their part to embody the change we so desperately need. Instead, they have opened up their theater doors for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic to help those who are making their voices heard-to hand out water and snacks, as well as provide a safe space for people to use the bathroom, charge their phones, and meet up with anyone they may have lost during the protest.

Performances are expected to resume on June 11 with Julius Caesar, June 18 with As You Like It, and June 25 with Hamlet. All performances stream on the company's YouTube channel at 7:00p.m. EST.

For more information visit: http://irondale.org/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You