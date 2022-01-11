Irondale Ensemble Project is Seeking Submissions for 2022 On Women Theater Festival

Irondale is currently seeking submissions for their fifth annual On Women Festival, July 11-31 to celebrate the lives and experiences of female-identifying artists. From mainstage performances to new media storytelling, the festival will offer artists and audiences in-person, live and digital events, in addition to moderated panel discussions by guest curators.

Giving the underrepresented female voice a global artistic platform, the On Women Festival been committed to showcasing unique works that are reflective of the social, emotional, and political challenges women have faced throughout history. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 festival, adapted a successful virtual model that invited artists and audiences from all over the world to participate. This year, the company is adapting a hybrid model with the same elements of the festival and is currently seeking submissions for:

Two Mainstage Productions selected by guest curators and produced and performed live at The Space at Irondale, followed by talkbacks with the creative team of each production. Irondale will provide the space, board op, box office, front of house staff, publicity, use of Irondale's lighting and sound inventory, bar, and a $1,000 performance fee for each selected production

Submissions for consideration is open January 11 and close February 13, 2022.

New Media Storytelling pieces that are between 10-25 minutes and represent adventurous ways tell theatrical stories, using digital media. All submitted videos will live on an online platform and voted on by the public. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place projects, as well as for a collective curator's pick. This category welcomes artists who are collaborating from different places in the world. Submissions for consideration open March 7 and close June 26.

"This year, the On Women Festival is dedicated to the womxn-identifying people who have suffered, fought, persevered, or been lost to the unprecedented events of the last year and a half," explains festival co-producers Emilio Maxwell Cerci and Renata Soares. "From the frontline worker who worked 20 hours a day and slept in her car, to the mother, daughter, sister or friend who passed before it was their time, these are their stories," they add. "Throughout our history women have always been among the most affected by tragedy, challenge, and setbacks. Their struggles have taught us many lessons: What does it mean to identify as a woman? What challenges are inherent in that experience? What lessons can we learn from the lives of all types of women? We look forward to welcoming these stories into the festival and provide a safe space for expression, exploration and celebration."

SUBMISSION INFORMATION

Now open, the official application form can be found at https://forms.gle/HoQdXy4HmQHzAisb8

There is a $25 fee to enter, and participants will be notified by March 28, 2022.

Artists who are experiencing a financial hardship can contact onwomen@irondale.org.