Four Brooklyn High School Students Win Scholarships To Summer Acting Program

The Terry Knickerbocker Studio has awarded scholarships to four students from Brooklyn's Uncommon Charter High School to its Summer Acting Intensive for High School Students.

The Studio's programs are typically focused on college-level or older students, including many professionals refining their craft throughout their careers. Yet, in order to engage the next generation of theatre artists, the Studio has added a two-week, intensive, conservatory-style program to enable high school students to hone their acting skills, cultivate their unique voices, and prepare for the future.

In order to engage students from the surrounding community in this actor training, the Terry Knickerbocker Studio has awarded scholarships to the following students at the Uncommon Charter High School: David Ansu, Clardine Rene, Kamani Taylor, and Keenan Yearwood. Each student is receiving a scholarship of $1,500 toward full tuition of $1,875. All four students have been recommended by the school's drama teacher for the real talent they have already shown.

The Terry Knickerbocker Studio is located in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood. The Uncommon Charter High School is nearby, located between the neighborhoods of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights.

The Terry Knickerbocker Studio's Summer Acting Intensive for High School Students will take place from Monday, July 8, to Saturday, July 20. It will provide attending high school students with an intensive acting program – with core classes in the Meisner technique, voice, movement, clown, and creating your own work, and master classes in singing, staying grounded, and auditioning for college programs. It aims to help young actors find and cultivate their unique voices and create their own original work in community with a like-minded ensemble of other daring artists of the future. It culminates in a public sharing of devised work.

“I developed a lifelong interest in theater when I was in high school, and the program that we are offering to high school students this summer is the one I wish I could have attended,” said Terry Knickerbocker, Founder and Studio Director of the Terry Knickerbocker Studio. “It's a chance for high school students to study with distinguished professionals, explore their own talents and dreams, and acquire vital skills that will benefit them always.”

Additional information is available at www.terryknickerbockerstudio.com.

About The Terry Knickerbocker Studio

The Terry Knickerbocker Studio is a renowned New York City-based acting school. With a faculty of 30, TKS teaches acting to students who aspire to careers in film, theatre, and TV and to many who continue to refine and enhance their craft amid accomplished careers. Its founder and studio director is the acclaimed acting teacher and coach Terry Knickerbocker, who teaches the Meisner technique and is part of a direct lineage of Sanford Meisner, having spent over 30 years training and teaching with William Esper, one of Sandy's most respected protégés. Terry has coached such well-known actors as Austin Butler, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Craig, Zak Efron, Boyd Holbrook, John Leguizamo, Natasha Lyonne, Sam Rockwell, Emmy Rossum, Jurnee Smollett, and Michelle Williams. Terry has coached actors on performances that earned an Academy Award, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

