FROM CANVAS TO STAGE: A TRIBUTE TO BASQUIAT is Coming to The Green-Wood Cemetery

Groundbreaking artist Jean-Michel Basquiat's enduring vision continues to have a profound impact on artists to this day, decades after his untimely death in 1988 at the age of 27. Despite his truncated life and career, each year, thousands of people visit his grave at The Green-Wood Cemetery, leaving behind tokens of devotion, gratitude, and celebration in the form of artwork, letters, and art supplies.

On Thursday, September 7th, Green-Wood will present From Canvas to Stage: A Tribute to Basquiat, produced by WordSmith and Danny Simmons, to celebrate an artist whose work resonates across generations. The event will feature a lineup of acclaimed musicians and poets performing against a backdrop of new work by contemporary artists inspired by Basquiat. It is a creative tribute to an icon in the Cemetery where he is laid to rest, in the borough he called home.

"Jean-Michel is an icon. He blazed his own trail and, in doing so, created indelible paths for generations of creative people to come. This is why artists continue to be drawn to him-his work is as relevant now as it was when he created it. This tribute celebrates his life and highlights his legacy through an amalgam of rock, jazz, hip hop, spoken word, and visual art-all influenced by him," said Danny Simmons, artist, poet, philanthropist, and co-producer of the event.

Set between Green-Wood's iconic Gothic Arch and Historic Chapel, From Canvas to Stage: A Tribute to Basquiat will welcome hundreds to bask in the creative energy of Basquiat's legacy. The evening will be hosted by multidisciplinary artist Ainsley Burrows and feature music by Lezlie Harrison, Shrine for the Black Madonna, and Firey Strings Company with Nioka Workman; poetry by Toni Blackman, Ainsley Burrows, Kraal "Kayo" Charles, Derick D. Cross, Vanessa Hidary, Abiodun Oyewole (The Last Poets), and Danny Simmons; and visual art (projected on a screen behind the performers) by Patrick Dougher, Raphael Tiberino, Ainsley Burrows, Anthony Carlos Molden, and Danny Simmons.

"The grave of Jean Michel-Basquiat is the most visited site in our historic cemetery, and it's no wonder. His art, which addressed themes of racism, inequality, consumerism, and more, speaks to all generations. When Danny approached us with this concept, we immediately said yes," said Richard J. Moylan, President, The Green-Wood Cemetery.

WordSmith, a collaboration between Mike Warlow and Danny Simmons, produces showcases that combine spoken word, music, and visual art from a range of emerging and established artists in response to a figure or theme. Simmons identified Green-Wood as the perfect place to set the stage to celebrate and memorialize Basquiat's life. Co-founder of the Def Jam Poetry performance series, Simmons has a long-standing relationship with arts and cultural programs at Green-Wood, starting more than 20 years ago when he read excerpts from his first novel at one of the Cemetery's earliest public programs.

From Canvas to Stage: A Tribute to Basquiat will take place on Thursday, September 7th. Doors open at 7:00pm and performances begin at 8:00pm. This is an outdoor event: the rain date is Friday, September 8th. Tickets for this intimate gathering are $45 ($40 for members). For more information and tickets, visit: Click Here

About Jean-Michel Basquiat: A native of Brooklyn, Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-1988) revolutionized the art world with his bold and expressive works. Born to a Haitian father and a Puerto Rican mother, he first gained recognition as a street artist in the late 1970s under the pseudonym "SAMO." He quickly captured the attention of the art world and began a rapid ascent to fame. His first solo exhibition in 1982 received critical acclaim. Soon his paintings were selling for tens of thousands of dollars, he was exhibiting worldwide, and he began to surround himself with celebrities and artists, including Andy Warhol. His vibrant artworks, characterized by bold colors, expressive imagery, and a distinctive use of words and phrases, explored themes of identity, racism, and urban culture. Tragically, his life was cut short at age 27, but his legacy endures to this day.

About The Green-Wood Cemetery:

Established in 1838, The Green-Wood Cemetery, a National Historic Landmark, is recognized as one of the world's most beautiful cemeteries. As the permanent residence of over 570,000 individuals, Green-Wood's magnificent grounds, grand architecture, and world-class statuary have made it a destination for half a million visitors annually, including national and international tourists, New Yorkers, and Brooklynites. At the same time, Green-Wood is also an outdoor museum, an arboretum, and a repository of history. Throughout the year, it offers innovative programs in arts and culture, nature and the environment, education, workforce development, restoration, and research. The Green-Wood Historic Fund is the Cemetery's 501c3 organization for cultural and educational programs. For more information, please visit Click Here.

Event Details:

A Captivating Evening of Music, Poetry, and Visual Art in Celebration of an Icon at the Place Where He is Laid to Rest: The Green-Wood Cemetery

Produced by WordSmith and Danny Simmons

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Doors open at 7pm and performances begin at 8pm